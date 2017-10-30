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A Wild Probot Appeared
Product Updates

A Wild Probot Appeared

As our engineering team has grown, it’s become harder to manage and maintain all our repositories on GitHub. Lucky for us, a wild Probot appeared.

Jan Michael AuerDaniel Griesser

Jan Michael Auer, Daniel Griesser - · 8 min read

Welcome Sean Tilley
Product Updates

Welcome Sean Tilley

Sean Tilley joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Get Free Access to Sentry in the GitHub Student Developer Pack
Product Updates

Get Free Access to Sentry in the GitHub Student Developer Pack

If you’re a student, simply get the Student Developer Pack and link your GitHub account with Sentry to switch to our .edu plan.

Ryan Goldman

Ryan Goldman - · 2 min read

Collaborative Bug Fixing with Sentry's Datadog Integration
Product Updates

Collaborative Bug Fixing with Sentry's Datadog Integration

With Sentry’s Datadog integration, you can capture all your events and errors directly within your Datadog dashboards. Here's how.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 3 min read

Keep Your Blog Consistent With Jekyll and Jest
Product Updates

Keep Your Blog Consistent With Jekyll and Jest

By using Jest to test your Jekyll blog content, you can automatically keep your blog posts consistent and high quality, even with many authors.

Cameron McEfee

Cameron McEfee - · 7 min read

Welcome Brianna Fore
Product Updates

Welcome Brianna Fore

Brianna Fore joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

We're Officially Clouding
Product Updates

We're Officially Clouding

sentry.io moved to Google Cloud Platform in three months time.

James Cunningham

James Cunningham - · 6 min read

Shared Issues are Changing for the Better
Product Updates

Shared Issues are Changing for the Better

We're breaking our current implementation of Shared Issues to make this feature even better.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 2 min read

Why We're Canceling Forge: Supporting Wildfire Recovery & A More Expansive Vision
Product Updates

Why We're Canceling Forge: Supporting Wildfire Recovery & A More Expansive Vision

Everyone at Sentry has been so saddened by the devastating wildfires in Northern California.

Ryan Goldman

Ryan Goldman - · 3 min read

Proactively Wrangle Events Using Sentry’s Alert Rules
Product Updates

Proactively Wrangle Events Using Sentry’s Alert Rules

Learn how to create alert notifications based on just about any data you’ve collected within Sentry.

Meredith Heller

Meredith Heller - · 6 min read

Welcome Jacquelynn King
Product Updates

Welcome Jacquelynn King

Jacquelynn King joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Welcome Jan Michael Auer
Product Updates

Welcome Jan Michael Auer

Jan Michael Auer joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

How to Use Error Boundaries in React 16
Product Updates

How to Use Error Boundaries in React 16

On React 16? Learn how to start using error boundaries today!

Max Bittker

Max Bittker - · 5 min read

Welcome Richard Huffaker
Product Updates

Welcome Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Forge by Sentry: Connect, Learn, Eat, Drink
Product Updates

Forge by Sentry: Connect, Learn, Eat, Drink

You missed the moon landing. Don’t miss out on Forge.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 2 min read

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