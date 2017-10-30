Product Updates

A Wild Probot Appeared
As our engineering team has grown, it’s become harder to manage and maintain all our repositories on GitHub. Lucky for us, a wild Probot appeared.
As our engineering team has grown, it’s become harder to manage and maintain all our repositories on GitHub. Lucky for us, a wild Probot appeared.
Sean Tilley joins the Sentry team
If you’re a student, simply get the Student Developer Pack and link your GitHub account with Sentry to switch to our .edu plan.
With Sentry’s Datadog integration, you can capture all your events and errors directly within your Datadog dashboards. Here's how.
By using Jest to test your Jekyll blog content, you can automatically keep your blog posts consistent and high quality, even with many authors.
Brianna Fore joins the Sentry team
sentry.io moved to Google Cloud Platform in three months time.
We're breaking our current implementation of Shared Issues to make this feature even better.
Everyone at Sentry has been so saddened by the devastating wildfires in Northern California.
Learn how to create alert notifications based on just about any data you’ve collected within Sentry.
Jacquelynn King joins the Sentry team
Jan Michael Auer joins the Sentry team
On React 16? Learn how to start using error boundaries today!
Richard Huffaker joins the Sentry team
You missed the moon landing. Don’t miss out on Forge.