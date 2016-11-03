2016 Fall Events

November 3, 2016

The Sentry team is ending the year with a few more conferences up our sleeve and we’re super excited to be hitting the road once again!

Django Under The Hood

November 3–6, Amsterdam, Netherlands

First up is Django: Under the Hood, a community event back for its third edition, taking place in Amsterdam this November 3rd–6th. Sentry is sponsoring the Evening Social on Friday night between 8:30 PM–1 AM at the Pllek. Come meet the team, we will be waiting with t-shirts, stickers, and mad insights into Django error tracking.

RubyConf

November 10–12, Cincinnati, Ohio

Next stop, RubyConf, the annual gathering of Rubyists from around the world taking place in Cincinnati, Ohio this upcoming November 10–12. Nate Berkopec, our Ruby client SDK maintainer will be in town and speaking about Ruby error tracking, what causes memory usage, how to debug bloated memory and memory leaks, and how to write faster Ruby programs by decreasing the amount of memory they need.

If you happen to be in the area, don’t be shy, drop by the Sentry booth to meet the team and grab our latest swag.

AWS Re:Invent

November 28–December 2, Las Vegas, Nevada

Last, but not least, we are ending the year with AWS re:Invent, the largest gathering of the global Amazon Web Services community in Las Vegas this November 28th–December 2nd. AWS re:Invent will cover topics like IoT, serverless computing, databases and containers, and more. Sentry has integrations with all your favorite apps and cloud services so you can get more use from your error tracking workflows. Come meet our team in the sponsor hall to hear the latest and grab some goodies.

We hope to have the chance to meet and chat with as many friends and Sentry users as possible. If you missed us, don’t worry, we will be kicking off next year with even more events and hope to meet all of you then! Stay tuned and subscribe to our mailing list to find out where we’re headed next!