A Swift Sip of Cocoa

November 22, 2016

We launched an early beta of support for iOS error tracking a few months back and got a lot of good feedback from users. Since then we’ve invested a lot of time in making the clients better and are happy to announce that the clients are now stable and available.

Supported Platforms

Sentry clients support iOS, tvOS1, macOS and watchOS1. We refer to those platforms with the Cocoa error monitoring moniker on Sentry, with support for both Swift error tracking and Objective-C error tracking.

If you want to use Sentry for any of those platforms we recommend the updated sentry-swift client which is the best supported of our Cocoa clients.

Setup

We recommend installing the client via CocoaPods, which is as simple as dropping this line into your Podfile :

pod "SentrySwift" , : git => "git@github.com:getsentry/sentry-swift.git" , : tag => "1.0.0"

Afterwards a simple pod install will get everything up and running for you.

You can find several examples for how to correctly set up the SentryClient in our official GitHub repository. As always, Sentry is all about open source so if you want to improve the client in any way, feel free to join the development.

Features