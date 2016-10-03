Extending Support to JIRA Service Desk

October 3, 2016

We want to make it even easier to know when crashes are affecting your users, so we’ve created an add-on for JIRA Service Desk that allows you to see relevant Sentry issues without having to leave your JIRA issue page.

You can install the add-on from the Atlassian Marketplace, and then click configure to select which Sentry organization to connect. You’ll see the latest errors your user has experienced from within the JIRA Service Desk panel, making it easy to identify causes of user pain points.

You can also easily create JIRA issues with data pre-populated from Sentry using our existing JIRA integration.