Extending Support to JIRA Service Desk
We want to make it even easier to know when crashes are affecting your users, so we’ve created an add-on for JIRA Service Desk that allows you to see relevant Sentry issues without having to leave your JIRA issue page.
You can install the add-on from the Atlassian Marketplace, and then click configure to select which Sentry organization to connect. You’ll see the latest errors your user has experienced from within the JIRA Service Desk panel, making it easy to identify causes of user pain points.
You can also easily create JIRA issues with data pre-populated from Sentry using our existing JIRA integration.
If you want to use Sentry with all your favorite Atlassian products, check out our HipChat integration and our Bitbucket integration.
For more details on how to get started with these integrations, check out our docs. Sentry has integrations with all your favorite apps and services so you can get more use from your error tracking workflows.
Let us know if you have questions, feedback or feature requests for any of our integrations.