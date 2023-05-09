Blog
AI, Privacy and Terms of Service Updates

Update Hey everyone. We’ve gotten your feedback and heard your concerns; we were less than artful in expressing our intentions. Many of the…

Fix your actual slow-loading assets with Resource Monitoring

Slow-loading assets on your web pages can lead to frustrated users, high bounce rates, and lost conversions. For the vast majority of…

Leveraging our new User Feedback widget to improve our Performance product

While Sentry can automatically detect unhandled exceptions, poor performance, and even signals of user frustration such as rage clicks…

Sentry Bundle Size: How We Reduced Replay SDK by 35%

Bundle Size matters - this is something we SDK engineers at Sentry are acutely aware of. In an ideal world, you’d get all the functionality…

Fetch Waterfall in React

Have you seen this problem? Or maybe this one? You’ve most likely seen this: Hint: they’re all the same. The first image is Sentry’s Event…

Fallbacks for HTTP 404 images in HTML and JavaScript

Your images are 404ing all over the place. You’ve got an angry email from a client. Their site is “broken”, images aren’t loading…

November product updates for Sentry

Grab your favorite mug, fill it with some warm chocolatey goodness – it is hot cocoa season after all –, and check out our most recent…

Spotlight: Sentry for Development

A long time ago I worked on a project called Django Debug Toolbar (DJDT). It was a local development plugin that would give you a debug…

Fixing memoization-breaking re-renders in React

When a parent component passes down a callback function to a memoized child component through its props, React will re-render the child component every time the parent component gets re-rendered, even though the child component is memoized. In this article, we’ll look into that problem, and learn how to fix it.

Introducing the Functional Source License: Freedom without Free-riding

Sentry started life in 2008 as an unlicensed, 71-line Django plugin. The next year we began publishing it under BSD-3, and ten years later…

SDK & Integration Updates: Sentry for every platform, framework, and tool

It seems like these days there’s a new exciting framework or dev tool launched every week. The challenge is that even if you’re ready and…

Sentry’s EU Data Region Now in Early Access

Like many of our customers, Sentry takes privacy and data sovereignty seriously. One of Sentry’s values is to be for “Every Developer,” and…

Not Every Problem is an Error: Introducing Rage and Dead Clicks + New User Feedback Reports

I know, we’re Sentry the error and performance monitoring platform and we catch production issues. But as you (hopefully) saw during our…

Performance Monitoring for Every Developer: Web Vitals & Function Regression Issues

Extracting relevant insights from your performance monitoring tool can be frustrating. You often get back more data than you need, making it…

A story about HTTP status codes and why you should read documentation

Learn four things to consider when building APIs related to HTTP status codes. And when consuming APIs, don’t do what I did. Read the documentation, understand how the API is designed, and code defensively around unexpected results.

Next.js SDK Security Advisory - CVE-2023-46729

TL;DR We released a critical security advisory today for Sentry’s Next.js SDK. In the SDK versions 7.26.0-7.76.0 (inclusive), when the…

Improved GraphQL Support in Sentry

Beautiful syntax-highlighted GraphQL errors are coming — get ‘em while they’re fresh! Not that we encourage you to add more errors of any…

What’s the difference between API Latency and API Response Time?

Your app’s networking directly affects the user experience of your app. Imagine having to wait a few seconds for the page to load. Or even worse, imagine waiting for a few seconds every time you perform an action. It would be infuriating! Before you go on a fixing adventure, it’s a good idea to understand what causes that waiting time. So let’s do that!

October Product Updates for Sentry

Hey, you. Yes, you. Do you want to fix broken code faster and easier? Of course, you do. Who doesn’t? Well, lucky for you, we dedicated the…

We Just Gave $500,000 to Open Source Maintainers

Want to hear more? Register for “The Future of Open Source: The State of Sustainability”, on October 26. Sentry is an Open Source-aligned…

September Product Updates for Sentry

It’s official, summer is over. So grab yourself a pumpkin-spiced food item of choice and check out what the Sentry team has been up to this…

How to identify and fix Render-Blocking Resources

Render-blocking resources are JavaScript and CSS files that prevent the web page from loading until they are downloaded. These might be…

Flutter Debugging: Top Tips and Tools You Need to Know

Modern applications are complex inter-connected collections of services and moving parts that all have the potential to fail or not work as…

Find slow database queries with Query Insights

There’s only so much you can control when it comes to your app’s performance. But you control what is arguably most important - the code…

From LCP to CLS: Improve your Core Web Vitals with Image Loading Best Practices

If you’re a front end developer, there’s a high probability you’ve built (or will build) an image-heavy page. And you’ll need to make it…

Find Trending Problems Faster with Escalating Issues

Using Sentry Escalating issues to find and resolve high-priority issues faster.

How to Fix Source Map Upload Errors

A stack trace lacking your source code with all the variables and function names, is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle without a picture…

Fly.io with Sentry

When developers build and deploy their apps, understanding what’s slow or broken in production is more a necessity than a convenience. With…

Choosing the Right Metric: A Guide to Percentiles and Averages

Not sure which performance metric to use to measure your application performance? Don’t worry – you’re not alone. With a wide variety of…

Replaying Backend Errors using Sentry’s Session Replay

With Session Replay tools, you can more easily see what user actions lead to an error. For example, Sentry’s Session Replay is a first class…

Sentry's Open Source Values

Sentry's Open Source values are 1) sustainability for maintainers and 2) access to technology and knowledge for developers. If you share our values then let's work together to move the conversation forward.

The Best and Worst Reasons to Adopt OpenTelemetry

It was a rainy day in Seattle at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in December 2018 when I first encountered the term ‘OpenTelemetry…

August Product Updates for Sentry

During the month of August we dropped heaps of new features across the entire Sentry platform. From identifying user frustration through…

Making your JavaScript projects less noisy

If you’re using Sentry for JavaScript error monitoring, you may be familiar with a common challenge: sifting through noisy, low-value errors…

Introducing Rage & Dead Click Detection for Session Replay

Just like you, we use Sentry to monitor…Sentry. To ensure that even the most subtle signs of user pain don't go unnoticed, we built Rage and Dead Click Detection.

Sentry Profiling now supports Browser Javascript, React Native, and Ruby

Profiling is an essential component of a developer’s toolkit for identifying and addressing the thorniest performance bottlenecks. Whether…

Let's Talk About Open Source

Yesterday we announced that Codecov is now “Open Source”, and we messed up in two ways: We wrongly used the term Open Source; while…

July Product Updates for Sentry

During the past month of July, the Sentry dev team dropped new capabilities to help you better understand, prioritize, and respond to errors…

Harnessing Distributed Tracing for Application Performance Optimization

Distributed tracing helps developers understand performance & identify bottlenecks. Learn more here about how distributed tracing operates behind the scenes.

5 Signs You Have Outgrown Your Mobile Monitoring Solution

Imagine you start a new hobby — let’s say bike riding. You don’t want to invest a lot in a bike because you’re not sure that you’ll like it…

June Product Updates for Sentry

Get ready for another round of new releases that will help take your performance and error troubleshooting to the next level. Over the past…

Detecting Main Thread Issues in Mobile Applications

Mobile device users care about three things when it comes to good app performance: Smooth UI Long battery life How quickly the app does what…

Mastering mobile: Reflecting on three years of mobile growth

Few areas of development have seen as much recent change as mobile. Mobile phone and app usage spiked during the pandemic as we adapted to…

Code Refactoring and why you should refactor your code

Software does not expire, but it “rots”. Its quality degrades over time. As you build your project and add features, you probably won’t…

Sentry Ingestion Domains Updates

The TL;DR: We are going to apply these changes on September 1st, 2023: Ingestion via non-encrypted HTTP will be disabled. DNS A records for…

Cron Monitoring Now Supports Sentry SDKs, Automatic Set Up, Multi-Environments and More

Last year we introduced Sentry Cron Monitoring (beta) to help developers get code-level context and performance trends for their scheduled…

May Product Update

The month of May has just ended and pretty much everybody agrees that 2023 is absolutely flying by. Here at Sentry, we’re looking to match…

Sentry for SvelteKit

We’re happy to announce that the Sentry SvelteKit SDK is now generally available and ready to help you monitor your SvelteKit application…

Web Fonts and the Dreaded Cumulative Layout Shift

How frustrating is it when you’ve just landed on a web page, you click on a certain element and an ad or something else pops up and you end up clicking that thing instead? That’s a layout shift, which is bad for the user’s experience and the later they happen, the worse it is.

Tame the performance of code you didn't write: A journey into stable diffusion

In our daily lives as developers, we have to deal with a lot of code that we did not write ourselves (or wrote ourselves but already forgot…

