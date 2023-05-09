Update Hey everyone. We’ve gotten your feedback and heard your concerns; we were less than artful in expressing our intentions. Many of the…
Slow-loading assets on your web pages can lead to frustrated users, high bounce rates, and lost conversions. For the vast majority of…
While Sentry can automatically detect unhandled exceptions, poor performance, and even signals of user frustration such as rage clicks…
Bundle Size matters - this is something we SDK engineers at Sentry are acutely aware of. In an ideal world, you’d get all the functionality…
Have you seen this problem? Or maybe this one? You’ve most likely seen this: Hint: they’re all the same. The first image is Sentry’s Event…
Your images are 404ing all over the place. You’ve got an angry email from a client. Their site is “broken”, images aren’t loading…
Grab your favorite mug, fill it with some warm chocolatey goodness – it is hot cocoa season after all –, and check out our most recent…
A long time ago I worked on a project called Django Debug Toolbar (DJDT). It was a local development plugin that would give you a debug…
When a parent component passes down a callback function to a memoized child component through its props, React will re-render the child component every time the parent component gets re-rendered, even though the child component is memoized. In this article, we’ll look into that problem, and learn how to fix it.
Sentry started life in 2008 as an unlicensed, 71-line Django plugin. The next year we began publishing it under BSD-3, and ten years later…
It seems like these days there’s a new exciting framework or dev tool launched every week. The challenge is that even if you’re ready and…
Like many of our customers, Sentry takes privacy and data sovereignty seriously. One of Sentry’s values is to be for “Every Developer,” and…
I know, we’re Sentry the error and performance monitoring platform and we catch production issues. But as you (hopefully) saw during our…
Extracting relevant insights from your performance monitoring tool can be frustrating. You often get back more data than you need, making it…
Learn four things to consider when building APIs related to HTTP status codes. And when consuming APIs, don’t do what I did. Read the documentation, understand how the API is designed, and code defensively around unexpected results.
TL;DR We released a critical security advisory today for Sentry’s Next.js SDK. In the SDK versions 7.26.0-7.76.0 (inclusive), when the…
Beautiful syntax-highlighted GraphQL errors are coming — get ‘em while they’re fresh! Not that we encourage you to add more errors of any…
Your app’s networking directly affects the user experience of your app. Imagine having to wait a few seconds for the page to load. Or even worse, imagine waiting for a few seconds every time you perform an action. It would be infuriating! Before you go on a fixing adventure, it’s a good idea to understand what causes that waiting time. So let’s do that!
Hey, you. Yes, you. Do you want to fix broken code faster and easier? Of course, you do. Who doesn’t? Well, lucky for you, we dedicated the…
Want to hear more? Register for “The Future of Open Source: The State of Sustainability”, on October 26. Sentry is an Open Source-aligned…
It’s official, summer is over. So grab yourself a pumpkin-spiced food item of choice and check out what the Sentry team has been up to this…
Render-blocking resources are JavaScript and CSS files that prevent the web page from loading until they are downloaded. These might be…
Modern applications are complex inter-connected collections of services and moving parts that all have the potential to fail or not work as…
There’s only so much you can control when it comes to your app’s performance. But you control what is arguably most important - the code…
If you’re a front end developer, there’s a high probability you’ve built (or will build) an image-heavy page. And you’ll need to make it…
Using Sentry Escalating issues to find and resolve high-priority issues faster.
A stack trace lacking your source code with all the variables and function names, is like putting together a jigsaw puzzle without a picture…
When developers build and deploy their apps, understanding what’s slow or broken in production is more a necessity than a convenience. With…
Not sure which performance metric to use to measure your application performance? Don’t worry – you’re not alone. With a wide variety of…
With Session Replay tools, you can more easily see what user actions lead to an error. For example, Sentry’s Session Replay is a first class…
Sentry's Open Source values are 1) sustainability for maintainers and 2) access to technology and knowledge for developers. If you share our values then let's work together to move the conversation forward.
It was a rainy day in Seattle at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America in December 2018 when I first encountered the term ‘OpenTelemetry…
During the month of August we dropped heaps of new features across the entire Sentry platform. From identifying user frustration through…
If you’re using Sentry for JavaScript error monitoring, you may be familiar with a common challenge: sifting through noisy, low-value errors…
Just like you, we use Sentry to monitor…Sentry. To ensure that even the most subtle signs of user pain don't go unnoticed, we built Rage and Dead Click Detection.
Profiling is an essential component of a developer’s toolkit for identifying and addressing the thorniest performance bottlenecks. Whether…
Yesterday we announced that Codecov is now “Open Source”, and we messed up in two ways: We wrongly used the term Open Source; while…
During the past month of July, the Sentry dev team dropped new capabilities to help you better understand, prioritize, and respond to errors…
Distributed tracing helps developers understand performance & identify bottlenecks. Learn more here about how distributed tracing operates behind the scenes.
Imagine you start a new hobby — let’s say bike riding. You don’t want to invest a lot in a bike because you’re not sure that you’ll like it…
Get ready for another round of new releases that will help take your performance and error troubleshooting to the next level. Over the past…
Mobile device users care about three things when it comes to good app performance: Smooth UI Long battery life How quickly the app does what…
Few areas of development have seen as much recent change as mobile. Mobile phone and app usage spiked during the pandemic as we adapted to…
Software does not expire, but it “rots”. Its quality degrades over time. As you build your project and add features, you probably won’t…
The TL;DR: We are going to apply these changes on September 1st, 2023: Ingestion via non-encrypted HTTP will be disabled. DNS A records for…
Last year we introduced Sentry Cron Monitoring (beta) to help developers get code-level context and performance trends for their scheduled…
The month of May has just ended and pretty much everybody agrees that 2023 is absolutely flying by. Here at Sentry, we’re looking to match…
We’re happy to announce that the Sentry SvelteKit SDK is now generally available and ready to help you monitor your SvelteKit application…
How frustrating is it when you’ve just landed on a web page, you click on a certain element and an ad or something else pops up and you end up clicking that thing instead? That’s a layout shift, which is bad for the user’s experience and the later they happen, the worse it is.
Here’s a quick look at how Sentry handles your personal information (PII).×
We collect PII about people browsing our website, users of the Sentry service, prospective customers, and people who otherwise interact with us.
What if my PII is included in data sent to Sentry by a Sentry customer (e.g., someone using Sentry to monitor their app)? In this case you have to contact the Sentry customer (e.g., the maker of the app). We do not control the data that is sent to us through the Sentry service for the purposes of application monitoring.Am I included?
We may disclose your PII to the following type of recipients:
You may have the following rights related to your PII:
If you have any questions or concerns about your privacy at Sentry, please email us at compliance@sentry.io.
If you are a California resident, see our Supplemental notice.