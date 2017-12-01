Product Updates

Welcome Mike Clarke
Mike Clarke joins the Sentry team
Mike Clarke joins the Sentry team
Did you know you can send events to Sentry from bash?
There are numerous situations where you may want to ignore a certain kind of error, and our inbound filters make it super easy to do so.
Maggie Bauer joins the Sentry team
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
Chris Clark joins the Sentry team
Last week was Sentry's winter HACKWEEK and we built some fantastic projects. And also, yes, we know it's still fall.
Two features of our Ruby SDK stick out as being simple to use while greatly increasing the value of Sentry: transactions and async processing.
Sharing our new approach to using Rust in Python.
Maya Porter joins the Sentry team
RokkinCat looks back on one year of managing (and improving) our Elixir SDK.
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
Chloe Condon joins the Sentry team
Asking one small question during onboarding has led to helpful insights about the ease of using different platforms with Sentry.
But only for work, life, and effective communication. I mean, other than that you probably don’t need it.