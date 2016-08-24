Rich Error Logging & Reports with Redux Middleware

August 24, 2016

If you’re a client-side developer, you’ve probably heard of Redux, a JavaScript library that helps manage application state in complex applications. It has become increasingly popular since its introduction in 2015, especially among React developers.

Redux can be pretty tricky to understand, but it works something like this:

your entire application state is saved in a single object called a store

you dispatch actions on the store to describe state changes (e.g. ADD_ROW )

on the store to describe state changes (e.g. ) you implement functions called reducers to transform the state of your store as a result of an action

to transform the state of your store as a result of an action your views render the current state of the store

Redux itself provides utility objects and functions to implement this architecture. It’s a surprisingly simple library, totaling just 6.7 kb minified.

Want to learn more about Redux? We recommend watching the free “Learn Redux” video series.

Redux Error Logging

Architecting your application this way has a handful of benefits, but what makes it particularly nice is how it impacts error logging and crash reporting. Specifically, Redux makes it easy to know:

the state of your app at the time of the crash (via the store) the action(s) that preceded the crash

If you are working on a Redux app, it’s possible to write middleware to automatically capture these values from your application at crash-time so you have more detail for JavaScript error tracking. “Middleware” sounds intimidating, but it’s just a function that is registered with Redux to be invoked as an action is dispatched.

Below is an example middleware function, crashReporter . When registered with Redux, it is invoked every time an action is triggered.

import Raven from 'raven-js' ; const crashReporter = store => next => action => { try { return next ( action ) ; } catch ( err ) { console . error ( 'Caught an exception!' , err ) ; Raven . captureException ( err , { extra : { action , state : store . getState ( ) } } ) ; throw err ; } }

If an error is thrown during dispatch, it is caught and passed to our crash reporting service, including a dump of the current application state and the action that was being triggered.

To register crashReporter in your application, use Redux’s applyMiddleware utility function when first initializing your store:

import { createStore , applyMiddleware } from 'redux' ; let store = createStore ( myApp , applyMiddleware ( crashReporter ) ) ;

Redux and Sentry

If you are a Redux and Sentry user, this middleware already exists via a project named raven-for-redux, available via npm:

npm install --save raven-for-redux

Like the example from earlier, it is initialized via applyMiddleware when creating your store:

import Raven from "raven-js" ; import { createStore , applyMiddleware } from "redux" ; import createRavenMiddleware from "raven-for-redux" ; import { reducer } from "./myReducer" ; Raven . config ( "your-sentry-dsn" ) . install ( ) ; const store = createStore ( reducer , applyMiddleware ( createRavenMiddleware ( Raven ) ) ) ;

_NOTE: RavenMiddleware should be the first argument passed to applyMiddleware , ahead of other middleware like Redux Thunk.

Besides just capturing errors, raven-for-redux does two powerful things:

logs actions as error tracking breadcrumbs

attaches the contents of your Redux store and your last dispatched action as extra data