Introducing the Functional Source License: Freedom without Free-riding

Sentry started life in 2008 as an unlicensed, 71-line Django plugin. The next year we began publishing it under BSD-3, and ten years later…
We Just Gave $500,000 to Open Source Maintainers

Want to hear more? Register for “The Future of Open Source: The State of Sustainability”, on October 26. Sentry is an Open Source-aligned…
Sentry's Open Source Values

Sentry's Open Source values are 1) sustainability for maintainers and 2) access to technology and knowledge for developers. If you share our values then let's work together to move the conversation forward.
We Just Gave $260,028 to Open Source Maintainers

Sentry is an Open Source-aligned company, and it’s important to us to financially support our non-commercial colleagues in the community as…
Spooky Season means Hacktoberfest

🎃 Spooky Season means Hacktoberfest is here! 👻 Hacktoberfest is less spooky and more exciting for us here at Sentry. If you’re new to…
Yes, Open Source Is Sustainable

Two months ago, we announced our annual investment in open source maintainers, mostly folks whose work we depend on to deliver Sentry to you…
We Just Gave $154,999.89 to Open Source Maintainers

Sentry is an Open Source-aligned company. We started out in 2008 as a small open source side project, and we grew within the community for…
Funding Open Source

Sentry gave $20,000 to open source projects in 2019 and is committed to contributing $100,000 in 2020.
Re-Licensing Sentry

Our projects now use the Business Source License (BSL), to protect them from being misused without changing anyone’s ability to run Sentry at their company.
Scaling Techqueria with Sentry's Open Source Grant

In March, we awarded Sentry's Open Source Grant to Latinx non-profit Techqueria. Here's a look at their progress, six months later.
Congratulations to Sentry's Open Source Grant Recipient

Thank you to everyone who applied — we sincerely appreciate the time and effort spent detailing your open source hopes and dreams.
How Sentry Thrives as an Open Source Software Company

Sentry is open source, which we all know to be a good, noble thing. But how does Sentry make money?
Apply for Sentry's Open Source Grant

We're offering three months of funding to an individual dedicated to working on an open source project with the Sentry Open Source Grant.
Open Source Sprint at Sentry

In March, Sentry hosted an open source sprint for the SF Python community.
Building an Open Source Service

What does Open Source mean at Sentry? We're refreshing our commitment to open source and how we build Sentry.
Ten Thousand Stars

We hit 10,000 stars on GitHub this week.
Releasing Open Source Sentry

Fresh off our latest Sentry 8.6 release, we wanted to explain how we version Sentry and why it matters to you.
Driven by Open Source

Seven years ago I would frequent an IRC channel setup for users of the Django web framework. Like an old-fashioned Stack Overflow, it was a…
