Product Updates

Use Sentry Observability to See Errors Through User’s Eyes
Learn how Onvey uses Sentry + SessionStack to replay video of the customer's experience and reproduce and resolve errors faster.
Learn how Onvey uses Sentry + SessionStack to replay video of the customer's experience and reproduce and resolve errors faster.
Evan Purkhiser joins the Sentry team
At its best, error tracking isn’t just about putting out fires. It’s about building fire-retardancy through observability and iteration.
Jon Cedercreutz joins the Sentry team
Save 20% on Forge passes when you bring your friends. Or represent your community with a scholarship.
Neil Manvar joins the Sentry team
We’ve just announced more speakers and sessions for Forge by Sentry, an event about the future of software development.
Billy Vong joins the Sentry team
Stop relying on the laggy, leaky Game of Telephone that makes reproducing errors so difficult.
Join us in welcoming Lindsey Schwarze to the team!
Workflow features have been expanded with additional features around resolution and silencing issues.
Let's talk about debugging Python, both in development and production environments.
Forge is a 2-day event focused on shipping software.
Sentry is adding new IP addresses.
James Andrews joins the Sentry team