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Engineering

Deep dives, open source work, and engineering culture from the Sentry team.

When agents orchestrate agents, who's watching?
Engineering

When agents orchestrate agents, who's watching?

Multi-agent AI systems fail silently. Learn what proper observability looks like when agents orchestrate agents, and how Sentry keeps you in control.

Paul Jaffre

Paul Jaffre - · 7 min read

No more monkey-patching: Better observability with tracing channels
Engineering

No more monkey-patching: Better observability with tracing channels

Monkey-patching in CJS and module hooks in ESM both instrument libraries from the outside. Tracing Channels let libraries emit their own telemetry — and the ecosystem is already moving.

Sigrid Huemer

Sigrid Huemer - · 6 min read

Debugging multi-agent AI: When the failure is in the space between agents
Engineering

Debugging multi-agent AI: When the failure is in the space between agents

When an agent's tool call silently degrades the input to a completely different agent two steps later, standard monitoring won't catch it. Here's how to find bugs that live between agents.

Sergiy Dybskiy

Sergiy Dybskiy - · 11 min read

AI agent observability: The developer's guide to agent monitoring
Engineering

AI agent observability: The developer's guide to agent monitoring

Most discussions about agent observability read like outdated compliance checklists with "AI" substituted for older technologies. They emphasize comprehensive…

Sergiy Dybskiy

Sergiy Dybskiy - · 8 min read

Seer fixes Seer: How Seer pointed us toward a bug and helped fix an outage
Engineering

Seer fixes Seer: How Seer pointed us toward a bug and helped fix an outage

How Sentry's AI debugging tool Seer helped identify and fix a cascading region blocklist bug that caused an outage in Seer's own EU deployment.

Kush Dubey

Kush Dubey - · 3 min read

Building Type-Safe Metrics API in Swift: Part II
Engineering

Building Type-Safe Metrics API in Swift: Part II

Replace Any with type-safe protocols, handle array conformance limitations, and future-proof your Swift enums.

Phil Niedertscheider

Phil Niedertscheider - · 10 min read

Building Type-Safe Metrics API in Swift: Part I
Engineering

Building Type-Safe Metrics API in Swift: Part I

Explore protocol extensions, enums with associated values, and ExpressibleByStringLiteral to build type-safe Swift APIs.

Phil Niedertscheider

Phil Niedertscheider - · 6 min read

"Swizzling" iOS functions in Swift
Engineering

"Swizzling" iOS functions in Swift

How to hook pure Swift functions at runtime using an in-process debugger.

Noah Martin

Noah Martin - · 6 min read

Next Halloween I’m dressing as O(n^2)
Engineering

Next Halloween I’m dressing as O(n^2)

Dawson’s first law of computing strikes twice.

Hector DearmanTrevor Elkins

Hector Dearman, Trevor Elkins - · 5 min read

Reverse Engineering iOS to Fix SDK Crashes
Engineering

Reverse Engineering iOS to Fix SDK Crashes

We reverse-engineered a private iOS framework to uncover why iPadOS 26 broke type casting in our SDK.

Phil Niedertscheider

Phil Niedertscheider - · 6 min read

Keeping Up With the Python Ecosystem
Engineering

Keeping Up With the Python Ecosystem

The Sentry Python SDK has built-in support for more than 60 popular packages. This is how we make sure we actually support what we claim to be supporting.

Ivana Kellyer

Ivana Kellyer - · 9 min read

Tablecloth Trick: Migrating Issue Alerts to a New System
Engineering

Tablecloth Trick: Migrating Issue Alerts to a New System

How we silently switched error issue alerts to a new system.

Cathy Teng

Cathy Teng - · 4 min read

From /users/123 to /users/:id: A Guide to Route Parametrization
Engineering

From /users/123 to /users/:id: A Guide to Route Parametrization

How Sentry's JS SDKs figure out your dynamic route names to make querying your issues easier.

Sigrid Huemer

Sigrid Huemer - · 6 min read

Shipping Features Without Writing Code
Engineering

Shipping Features Without Writing Code

How Cursor's background agent added C# support to Sentry with minimal prompting.

Raj Joshi

Raj Joshi - · 4 min read

Building a Product Tour in React
Engineering

Building a Product Tour in React

How we went about building a performant, in-app product tour API using only React

Leander Rodrigues

Leander Rodrigues - · 10 min read

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