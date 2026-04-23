Engineering

When agents orchestrate agents, who's watching?
Multi-agent AI systems fail silently. Learn what proper observability looks like when agents orchestrate agents, and how Sentry keeps you in control.
Multi-agent AI systems fail silently. Learn what proper observability looks like when agents orchestrate agents, and how Sentry keeps you in control.
Monkey-patching in CJS and module hooks in ESM both instrument libraries from the outside. Tracing Channels let libraries emit their own telemetry — and the ecosystem is already moving.
When an agent's tool call silently degrades the input to a completely different agent two steps later, standard monitoring won't catch it. Here's how to find bugs that live between agents.
Most discussions about agent observability read like outdated compliance checklists with "AI" substituted for older technologies. They emphasize comprehensive…
How Sentry's AI debugging tool Seer helped identify and fix a cascading region blocklist bug that caused an outage in Seer's own EU deployment.
Replace Any with type-safe protocols, handle array conformance limitations, and future-proof your Swift enums.
Explore protocol extensions, enums with associated values, and ExpressibleByStringLiteral to build type-safe Swift APIs.
How to hook pure Swift functions at runtime using an in-process debugger.
Dawson’s first law of computing strikes twice.
We reverse-engineered a private iOS framework to uncover why iPadOS 26 broke type casting in our SDK.
The Sentry Python SDK has built-in support for more than 60 popular packages. This is how we make sure we actually support what we claim to be supporting.
How we silently switched error issue alerts to a new system.
How Sentry's JS SDKs figure out your dynamic route names to make querying your issues easier.
How Cursor's background agent added C# support to Sentry with minimal prompting.
How we went about building a performant, in-app product tour API using only React