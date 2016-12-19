Certified under EU-U.S. Privacy Shield

December 19, 2016

Sentry receives billions of exceptions per month, and keeping that data private and protected is our highest priority. On December 19th, we received our certification for the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework, marking another step taken towards this goal.

The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework is a joint effort between the U.S. Department of Commerce and European Commission, meant to provide companies in both regions with a mechanism to comply with EU data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the EU to the U.S. in support of transatlantic commerce.

What makes Privacy Shield important is that for an applicant to be certified, every third party data processor an applicant uses must also be certified. With Sentry being certified, all businesses that are required to abide by the framework can now officially use our hosted solution.

We look forward to enabling more privacy-conscious businesses to integrate with Sentry, and would love to answer any inquiries you have about our policies and practices at security@sentry.io.