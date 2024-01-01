Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

AI, Privacy and Terms of Service Updates

Sentry
Update Hey everyone. We’ve gotten your feedback and heard your concerns; we were less than artful in expressing our intentions. Many of the…
Read on
ChangelogCodecovDashboardsDiscoverDogfooding ChroniclesEcosystemError MonitoringEventsGuest PostsMobileMoonlightingOpen SourcePerformance MonitoringRelease HealthSDK UpdatesSentry
Your code is broken. Let's Fix it.
Get Started

Fix your actual slow-loading assets with Resource Monitoring

Performance Monitoring
Slow-loading assets on your web pages can lead to frustrated users, high bounce rates, and lost conversions. For the vast majority of…
Read on

Leveraging our new User Feedback widget to improve our Performance product

Sentry
While Sentry can automatically detect unhandled exceptions, poor performance, and even signals of user frustration such as rage clicks…
Read on

Sentry Bundle Size: How We Reduced Replay SDK by 35%

Performance Monitoring
Bundle Size matters - this is something we SDK engineers at Sentry are acutely aware of. In an ideal world, you’d get all the functionality…
Read on

Fetch Waterfall in React

Performance Monitoring
Have you seen this problem? Or maybe this one? You’ve most likely seen this: Hint: they’re all the same. The first image is Sentry’s Event…
Read on

Fallbacks for HTTP 404 images in HTML and JavaScript

Error Monitoring
Your images are 404ing all over the place. You’ve got an angry email from a client. Their site is “broken”, images aren’t loading…
Read on

November product updates for Sentry

Sentry
Grab your favorite mug, fill it with some warm chocolatey goodness – it is hot cocoa season after all –, and check out our most recent…
Read on

Spotlight: Sentry for Development

Sentry
A long time ago I worked on a project called Django Debug Toolbar (DJDT). It was a local development plugin that would give you a debug…
Read on

Fixing memoization-breaking re-renders in React

Performance Monitoring
When a parent component passes down a callback function to a memoized child component through its props, React will re-render the child component every time the parent component gets re-rendered, even though the child component is memoized. In this article, we’ll look into that problem, and learn how to fix it.
Read on

Introducing the Functional Source License: Freedom without Free-riding

Open Source
Sentry started life in 2008 as an unlicensed, 71-line Django plugin. The next year we began publishing it under BSD-3, and ten years later…
Read on

SDK & Integration Updates: Sentry for every platform, framework, and tool

Ecosystem
It seems like these days there’s a new exciting framework or dev tool launched every week. The challenge is that even if you’re ready and…
Read on

Sentry’s EU Data Region Now in Early Access

Sentry
Like many of our customers, Sentry takes privacy and data sovereignty seriously. One of Sentry’s values is to be for “Every Developer,” and…
Read on

Not Every Problem is an Error: Introducing Rage and Dead Clicks + New User Feedback Reports

Sentry
I know, we’re Sentry the error and performance monitoring platform and we catch production issues. But as you (hopefully) saw during our…
Read on

Performance Monitoring for Every Developer: Web Vitals & Function Regression Issues

Performance Monitoring
Extracting relevant insights from your performance monitoring tool can be frustrating. You often get back more data than you need, making it…
Read on

A story about HTTP status codes and why you should read documentation

Error Monitoring
Learn four things to consider when building APIs related to HTTP status codes. And when consuming APIs, don’t do what I did. Read the documentation, understand how the API is designed, and code defensively around unexpected results.
Read on

Next.js SDK Security Advisory - CVE-2023-46729

Sentry
TL;DR We released a critical security advisory today for Sentry’s Next.js SDK. In the SDK versions 7.26.0-7.76.0 (inclusive), when the…
Read on

Improved GraphQL Support in Sentry

Sentry
Beautiful syntax-highlighted GraphQL errors are coming — get ‘em while they’re fresh! Not that we encourage you to add more errors of any…
Read on

What’s the difference between API Latency and API Response Time?

Performance Monitoring
Your app’s networking directly affects the user experience of your app. Imagine having to wait a few seconds for the page to load. Or even worse, imagine waiting for a few seconds every time you perform an action. It would be infuriating! Before you go on a fixing adventure, it’s a good idea to understand what causes that waiting time. So let’s do that!
Read on

October Product Updates for Sentry

Sentry
Hey, you. Yes, you. Do you want to fix broken code faster and easier? Of course, you do. Who doesn’t? Well, lucky for you, we dedicated the…
Read on
Go to Next Page
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.