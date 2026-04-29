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Product Updates

The latest features, improvements, and updates across the Sentry platform.

Two commands to Sentry: now on Stripe Projects
Product Updates

Two commands to Sentry: now on Stripe Projects

Two commands to go from nothing to a fully configured Sentry project. Or zero commands, if you let your coding agent handle it.

Burak Yiğit Kaya

Burak Yiğit Kaya - · 3 min read

Sentry's integration with Perforce is now generally available
Product Updates

Sentry's integration with Perforce is now generally available

Sentry now connects natively to Perforce P4, bringing stack trace linking, suspect commits, on-demand source context, and P4 Code Review support to teams in game development and VFX.

Amir Mujacic

Amir Mujacic - · 3 min read

Introducing Seer Agent: The answer is already in Sentry. Now you can ask for it.
Product Updates

Introducing Seer Agent: The answer is already in Sentry. Now you can ask for it.

Seer Agent is the AI debugger that already has your data. Ask it anything about your app and it walks Sentry's trace-connected graph to find the answer.

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 9 min read

Two years without cookies on the site, here's where we ended up
Product Updates

Two years without cookies on the site, here's where we ended up

We removed all advertising cookies from sentry.io two years ago and never looked back. Here's what we learned about where the growth budget went and how to measure what you can't track.

Matt Henderson

Matt Henderson - · 9 min read

Grave improvements: Native crash postmortems via Android tombstones
Product Updates

Grave improvements: Native crash postmortems via Android tombstones

Native crashes on Android have always been harder to debug than they should be. The platform has its own crash reporter () that captures the crashing thread,…

Mischan Toosarani-Hausberger Roman Zavarnitsyn

Mischan Toosarani-Hausberger, Roman Zavarnitsyn - · 13 min read

Sample AI traces at 100% without sampling everything
Product Updates

Sample AI traces at 100% without sampling everything

A little while ago, when agents were telling me "You're absolutely right!", I was building webvitals.com. You put in a URL, it kicks off an API request to a…

Sergiy Dybskiy

Sergiy Dybskiy - · 6 min read

Send your existing OpenTelemetry traces to Sentry
Product Updates

Send your existing OpenTelemetry traces to Sentry

You spent months instrumenting your app with OpenTelemetry. The idea of ripping it out to adopt a new observability backend is not an option. Sentry's OTLP…

James W.

James W. - · 8 min read

Logging in Next.js is hard (But it doesn't have to be)
Product Updates

Logging in Next.js is hard (But it doesn't have to be)

Learn how to capture trace-connected logs across all Next.js runtimes (Edge, Node.js, and browser) using LogTape or the Sentry SDK.

Kyle Tryon

Kyle Tryon - · 8 min read

Next.js Observability Gaps & How to Close Them
Product Updates

Next.js Observability Gaps & How to Close Them

A comprehensive guide to closing critical observability gaps in Next.js applications across client, server, and edge runtimes with Sentry.

Sergiy Dybskiy

Sergiy Dybskiy - · 3 min read

You're probably overdue for a Sentry SDK upgrade
Product Updates

You're probably overdue for a Sentry SDK upgrade

Roughly half of all Sentry JavaScript SDK installations remain on v8 or older. Here's what you're missing and why upgrading matters.

Sergiy Dybskiy

Sergiy Dybskiy - · 3 min read

Choosing a JavaScript logging library: The 2026 definitive guide
Product Updates

Choosing a JavaScript logging library: The 2026 definitive guide

Compare Pino, Winston, Bunyan, and LogTape to find the right JavaScript logging library for your Node.js or full-stack application.

Kyle Tryon

Kyle Tryon - · 6 min read

Routing OpenTelemetry logs to Sentry using OTLP
Product Updates

Routing OpenTelemetry logs to Sentry using OTLP

Learn how to route OpenTelemetry logs to Sentry's OTLP endpoint without modifying your existing instrumentation code.

James W.

James W. - · 2 min read

React Native SDK 8.0.0 is here
Product Updates

React Native SDK 8.0.0 is here

React Native SDK 8.0.0 introduces app start error capture, upgraded dependencies, and updated minimum version requirements.

Antonis Lilis

Antonis Lilis - · 1 min read

From random chunks to real code — wiring up Next.js source maps in Sentry
Product Updates

From random chunks to real code — wiring up Next.js source maps in Sentry

Stop seeing random chunk names in your Next.js errors. Set up source maps in Sentry to get readable stack traces that point to your actual code.

Sergiy DybskiyAnton Bjorkman

Sergiy Dybskiy, Anton Bjorkman - · 6 min read

AI-driven caching strategies and instrumentation
Product Updates

AI-driven caching strategies and instrumentation

Learn production caching strategies: identify opportunities, instrument Redis, monitor with Sentry, and optimize cache boundaries using AI analysis.

Lazar Nikolov Ben Coe

Lazar Nikolov, Ben Coe - · 10 min read

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