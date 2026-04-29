Product Updates

Two commands to Sentry: now on Stripe Projects
Two commands to go from nothing to a fully configured Sentry project. Or zero commands, if you let your coding agent handle it.
Two commands to go from nothing to a fully configured Sentry project. Or zero commands, if you let your coding agent handle it.
Sentry now connects natively to Perforce P4, bringing stack trace linking, suspect commits, on-demand source context, and P4 Code Review support to teams in game development and VFX.
Seer Agent is the AI debugger that already has your data. Ask it anything about your app and it walks Sentry's trace-connected graph to find the answer.
We removed all advertising cookies from sentry.io two years ago and never looked back. Here's what we learned about where the growth budget went and how to measure what you can't track.
Native crashes on Android have always been harder to debug than they should be. The platform has its own crash reporter () that captures the crashing thread,…
A little while ago, when agents were telling me "You're absolutely right!", I was building webvitals.com. You put in a URL, it kicks off an API request to a…
You spent months instrumenting your app with OpenTelemetry. The idea of ripping it out to adopt a new observability backend is not an option. Sentry's OTLP…
Learn how to capture trace-connected logs across all Next.js runtimes (Edge, Node.js, and browser) using LogTape or the Sentry SDK.
A comprehensive guide to closing critical observability gaps in Next.js applications across client, server, and edge runtimes with Sentry.
Roughly half of all Sentry JavaScript SDK installations remain on v8 or older. Here's what you're missing and why upgrading matters.
Compare Pino, Winston, Bunyan, and LogTape to find the right JavaScript logging library for your Node.js or full-stack application.
Learn how to route OpenTelemetry logs to Sentry's OTLP endpoint without modifying your existing instrumentation code.
React Native SDK 8.0.0 introduces app start error capture, upgraded dependencies, and updated minimum version requirements.
Stop seeing random chunk names in your Next.js errors. Set up source maps in Sentry to get readable stack traces that point to your actual code.
Learn production caching strategies: identify opportunities, instrument Redis, monitor with Sentry, and optimize cache boundaries using AI analysis.