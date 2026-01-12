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Life at Sentry

A look inside Sentry — our team, culture, intern stories, and what it's like to work here.

Meet Sentry’s 2025 Fall Interns
Life at Sentry

Meet Sentry’s 2025 Fall Interns

Sentry interns ship real work. Meet our fall 2025 engineering interns and see the features, fixes, and impact they delivered in SF and Toronto.

Stephanie Lipp

Stephanie Lipp - · 3 min read

Meet Sentry’s 2025 summer interns
Life at Sentry

Meet Sentry’s 2025 summer interns

Sentry's 2025 summer internships fostered growth, provided hands-on experience, and helped cultivate the next generation.

Stephanie Lipp

Stephanie Lipp - · 22 min read

Meet Sentry’s 2024 Summer Interns
Life at Sentry

Meet Sentry’s 2024 Summer Interns

Sentry's 2024 summer internships fostered growth, provided hands-on experience, and helped cultivate the next generation.

William O'Neal Stephanie Lipp

William O'Neal, Stephanie Lipp - · 11 min read

Intern Chloe improves Sentry integration health
Life at Sentry

Intern Chloe improves Sentry integration health

Chloe Ho, a student at Bernard College, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Issues team. We asked her to share a little…

Chloe Ho

Chloe Ho - · 5 min read

Intern David enables queries against production data
Life at Sentry

Intern David enables queries against production data

David Tsukernik, a student at the University of Toronto, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Search and Storage team. We…

David Tsukernik

David Tsukernik - · 6 min read

Intern Gino develops the Kotlin Multiplatform SDK
Life at Sentry

Intern Gino develops the Kotlin Multiplatform SDK

Gino, a student at the Vienna University of Technology, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Mobile SDK team. We asked him to share…

Gino Buenaflor

Gino Buenaflor - · 3 min read

Intern Jack improves the Kubernetes agent for Sentry Crons
Life at Sentry

Intern Jack improves the Kubernetes agent for Sentry Crons

Jack Zhang, a student at Dartmouth College, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Dev Infra team. We asked him to share a…

Jack Zhang

Jack Zhang - · 4 min read

Intern Lucas makes it easier to hire at Sentry
Life at Sentry

Intern Lucas makes it easier to hire at Sentry

Lucas Hatae, a student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, spent the summer of 2023 as a BizOps intern with the Sentry BizOps team. We asked him to share a little…

Lucas Hatae

Lucas Hatae - · 4 min read

Intern Michelle integrates Sentry with Opsgenie
Life at Sentry

Intern Michelle integrates Sentry with Opsgenie

Michelle Fu, a student at Stanford University, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Enterprise team. We asked her to share a…

Michelle Fu

Michelle Fu - · 3 min read

Intern Nikki helps developers find performance trends
Life at Sentry

Intern Nikki helps developers find performance trends

Nikki Kapadia, a student at Toronto Metropolitan University, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Performance team. We asked…

Nikki Kapadia

Nikki Kapadia - · 4 min read

Intern Spencer gives you Issue alerts in Discord
Life at Sentry

Intern Spencer gives you Issue alerts in Discord

Spencer, a student at the University of Toronto, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Issues team. We asked him to share a…

Spencer Murray

Spencer Murray - · 2 min read

Intern Ryan helps Sentry find and fix customer pain points
Life at Sentry

Intern Ryan helps Sentry find and fix customer pain points

Ryan Suh, a student at Stanford University, spent the summer of 2023 as a product marketing intern with the Sentry Marketing team. We asked him to share a…

Ryan Suh

Ryan Suh - · 4 min read

Meet our 2019 Summer Interns
Life at Sentry

Meet our 2019 Summer Interns

Read all about the accomplishments our two summer interns. And also watch them dodge lightning bolts.

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Life at Sentry: Meet Our 2018 Summer Interns
Life at Sentry

Life at Sentry: Meet Our 2018 Summer Interns

In our Life at Sentry series, we find out what Sentry employees actually think about Sentry and its culture.

Jan Crisostomo

Jan Crisostomo - · 10 min read

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