Life at Sentry

Meet Sentry’s 2025 Fall Interns
Sentry interns ship real work. Meet our fall 2025 engineering interns and see the features, fixes, and impact they delivered in SF and Toronto.
Sentry interns ship real work. Meet our fall 2025 engineering interns and see the features, fixes, and impact they delivered in SF and Toronto.
Sentry's 2025 summer internships fostered growth, provided hands-on experience, and helped cultivate the next generation.
Sentry's 2024 summer internships fostered growth, provided hands-on experience, and helped cultivate the next generation.
Chloe Ho, a student at Bernard College, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Issues team. We asked her to share a little…
David Tsukernik, a student at the University of Toronto, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Search and Storage team. We…
Gino, a student at the Vienna University of Technology, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Mobile SDK team. We asked him to share…
Jack Zhang, a student at Dartmouth College, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Dev Infra team. We asked him to share a…
Lucas Hatae, a student at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, spent the summer of 2023 as a BizOps intern with the Sentry BizOps team. We asked him to share a little…
Michelle Fu, a student at Stanford University, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Enterprise team. We asked her to share a…
Nikki Kapadia, a student at Toronto Metropolitan University, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Performance team. We asked…
Spencer, a student at the University of Toronto, spent the summer of 2023 as a software engineer intern with the Sentry Issues team. We asked him to share a…
Ryan Suh, a student at Stanford University, spent the summer of 2023 as a product marketing intern with the Sentry Marketing team. We asked him to share a…
Read all about the accomplishments our two summer interns. And also watch them dodge lightning bolts.
In our Life at Sentry series, we find out what Sentry employees actually think about Sentry and its culture.