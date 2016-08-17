Product Updates

Vue.js Error Reporting with Sentry
Sentry now supports Vue.js, including Vue 2
Sentry now supports Vue.js, including Vue 2
Sentry now automatically expands minified errors from production React apps.
We're excited to announce that Katie Lundsgaard is joining the engineering team.
is a feature that allows you to interact with your customers when they hit an issue. While most of Sentry will justwork out of the box, Feedback requires a bit more work on your end. Today we're goingto try to help you get started so you can get back to shipping
We've shipped a small update today to give you deeper insight into the impact of issues across releases and environments.
Sentry now fully supports Cocoa, with both Swift and Objective-C clients
We've shipped new notifications to make project management a little bit easier.
Sentry now supports Angular 2 with full TypeScript support
You can now use U2F devices (like yubikeys), Google Authenticator (or similar apps supporting TOTP), or SMS as second factor authentication.
Learn how Opera uses Sentry to monitor for errors in their backend services, including how they built an open source tool, sentrycli, to help triage Sentry errors.
On June 12th, we were alerted to a vulnerability in our backup infrastructure. After investigating the issue we have concluded that no data has been accessed.
If you’re sick of the mystery man avatar, we just made Sentry avatars a little bit better.
Continuing on our JavaScript and Python breadcrumb announcements we're happy announce native support in our PHP SDK.
We're teaming up with Linode to kick off PyCon in style! Join us for drinks and games at Ground Kontrol on Monday night, and come with your questions about how…
With the launch of Bitbucket’s continuous delivery service, Atlassian has been working with Sentry to create a Bitbucket Pipelines integration.