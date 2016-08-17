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Vue.js Error Reporting with Sentry
Product Updates

Vue.js Error Reporting with Sentry

Sentry now supports Vue.js, including Vue 2

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 1 min read

Support for Minified React Errors
Product Updates

Support for Minified React Errors

Sentry now automatically expands minified errors from production React apps.

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 1 min read

Welcome Katie Lundsgaard
Product Updates

Welcome Katie Lundsgaard

We're excited to announce that Katie Lundsgaard is joining the engineering team.

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 1 min read

User Feedback in Laravel
Product Updates

User Feedback in Laravel

is a feature that allows you to interact with your customers when they hit an issue. While most of Sentry will justwork out of the box, Feedback requires a bit more work on your end. Today we're goingto try to help you get started so you can get back to shipping

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Environment Details
Product Updates

Environment Details

We've shipped a small update today to give you deeper insight into the impact of issues across releases and environments.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Introducing support for iOS, macOS, and tvOS apps
Product Updates

Introducing support for iOS, macOS, and tvOS apps

Sentry now fully supports Cocoa, with both Swift and Objective-C clients

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 1 min read

Workflow Notifications
Product Updates

Workflow Notifications

We've shipped new notifications to make project management a little bit easier.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 2 min read

Log Angular 2 Errors with Sentry
Product Updates

Log Angular 2 Errors with Sentry

Sentry now supports Angular 2 with full TypeScript support

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 1 min read

Introducing Two-Factor Authentication
Product Updates

Introducing Two-Factor Authentication

You can now use U2F devices (like yubikeys), Google Authenticator (or similar apps supporting TOTP), or SMS as second factor authentication.

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 1 min read

Guest Post: Sentry at Opera Software
Product Updates

Guest Post: Sentry at Opera Software

Learn how Opera uses Sentry to monitor for errors in their backend services, including how they built an open source tool, sentrycli, to help triage Sentry errors.

Michał Łowicki

Michał Łowicki - · 4 min read

Security Incident (June 12 2016)
Product Updates

Security Incident (June 12 2016)

On June 12th, we were alerted to a vulnerability in our backup infrastructure. After investigating the issue we have concluded that no data has been accessed.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 5 min read

More Avatar Options
Product Updates

More Avatar Options

If you’re sick of the mystery man avatar, we just made Sentry avatars a little bit better.

Jess MacQueen

Jess MacQueen - · 1 min read

Breadcrumbs in PHP
Product Updates

Breadcrumbs in PHP

Continuing on our JavaScript and Python breadcrumb announcements we're happy announce native support in our PHP SDK.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Sentry + Linode <3 PyCon
Product Updates

Sentry + Linode <3 PyCon

We're teaming up with Linode to kick off PyCon in style! Join us for drinks and games at Ground Kontrol on Monday night, and come with your questions about how…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Sentry with Bitbucket Pipelines
Product Updates

Sentry with Bitbucket Pipelines

With the launch of Bitbucket’s continuous delivery service, Atlassian has been working with Sentry to create a Bitbucket Pipelines integration.

Eric Feng

Eric Feng - · 1 min read

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