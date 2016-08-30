Sentry is now sentry.io

August 30, 2016

You might have noticed a small change with how you’re using Sentry. We flipped the switch moving all traffic from app.getsentry.com to sentry.io. As of today there’s nothing you have to do other than update your bookmarks. We’ll keep you informed of future changes, such as migrating our outbound email addresses, as they come into play.

Note: All API endpoints will remain unaffected. We encourage you to update them to be sentry.io (vs app.getsentry.com), but the transition is intended to be seamless with zero configuration changes.

You may also notice the new design of sentry.io. If you’d like to read more about this evolution and how we prioritize communicating Sentry’s error monitoring features, check out this post.