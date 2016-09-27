Issue Tracking with Sentry

September 27, 2016

To smooth out our plugin workflow, we’ve migrated our Github, Pivotal Tracker, and GitLab plugins to React. Each of these integrations allows users to seamlessly create new issues, and users now have the ability to link to existing Github, Pivotal, or GitLab issues.

To configure your project’s issue tracking integration, go to your project’s settings, enable the plugin, and enter the credentials for that integration.