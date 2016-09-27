Issue Tracking with Sentry
To smooth out our plugin workflow, we’ve migrated our Github, Pivotal Tracker, and GitLab plugins to React. Each of these integrations allows users to seamlessly create new issues, and users now have the ability to link to existing Github, Pivotal, or GitLab issues.
To configure your project’s issue tracking integration, go to your project’s settings, enable the plugin, and enter the credentials for that integration.
By moving to React, we’re able to provide cleaner issue creation interfaces for your favorite issue trackers that don’t force you to navigate away from Sentry issue detail pages.
Sentry has integrations with all your favorite apps and services so you can get more use from your error tracking workflows. If you have any questions or suggestions about optimizing these integrations, head over to our forum to let us know.