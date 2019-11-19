Product Updates

Sentry Receives SOC 2 Compliance Certification
In a world where companies’ security teams are notoriously—and rightly—paranoid, we’re pleased to announce that Sentry has recently received its SOC 2 Type I…
In a world where companies’ security teams are notoriously—and rightly—paranoid, we’re pleased to announce that Sentry has recently received its SOC 2 Type I…
We’re going to be at DroidCon, AWS re:Invent, and Node + JS Interactive before the year is done.
We will deprecate our old raven-js SDK on npm in favor of our newer @sentry/browser in the second quarter of 2020.
Data pipelines and analytics tooling have become essential parts of modern businesses, so why are error monitoring and observability tooling for data tools…
Make incident response less painful, more collaborative, and faster using Amixr's integration with Sentry.
Meet us at GitHub Universe on November 13-14th at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco where we’ll be serving up lunch, Sentry style.
Help us celebrate Zara's one year anniversary with Sentry!
In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.
In an effort to encourage more participation in the open-source community, Sentry Data Engineer Syd Ryan, Support Engineer Maggie Bauer, and Head of Product Dave Hayes created the Be Kind Bot.
We're coming to a town near(ish) you.
Help us congratulate Amy on her one year Sentryversary!
Our new Sentry for Good program amplifies the voices of non-profits, open-source tools, and educational institutions.
Help us welcome Dave to the Sentry team. He joined Sentry as Head of Product a year ago, but that's no reason to not welcome him.
Take a look at what shipped in August and September.
Developers want to know about issues, find the root cause, and fix them quickly so that they can move on to other things — like writing more code.