Archive RSS Feed

Product Updates

Page 30

Sentry Receives SOC 2 Compliance Certification
Product Updates

Sentry Receives SOC 2 Compliance Certification

In a world where companies’ security teams are notoriously—and rightly—paranoid, we’re pleased to announce that Sentry has recently received its SOC 2 Type I…

Vu Ngo Richard Vasquez

Vu Ngo, Richard Vasquez - · 1 min read

An Eventful End To The Year
Product Updates

An Eventful End To The Year

We’re going to be at DroidCon, AWS re:Invent, and Node + JS Interactive before the year is done.

Sentry

Sentry - · 2 min read

Deprecating Our Legacy JavaScript SDK
Product Updates

Deprecating Our Legacy JavaScript SDK

We will deprecate our old raven-js SDK on npm in favor of our newer @sentry/browser in the second quarter of 2020.

Daniel Griesser

Daniel Griesser - · 4 min read

Sentry For Data: Error Monitoring with PySpark
Product Updates

Sentry For Data: Error Monitoring with PySpark

Data pipelines and analytics tooling have become essential parts of modern businesses, so why are error monitoring and observability tooling for data tools…

Abhijeet PrasadMike Clarke

Abhijeet Prasad, Mike Clarke - · 3 min read

Sentry Integration Platform: Optimizing Incident Management with Amixr
Product Updates

Sentry Integration Platform: Optimizing Incident Management with Amixr

Make incident response less painful, more collaborative, and faster using Amixr's integration with Sentry.

Matte Noble

Matte Noble - · 2 min read

Three Reasons to "Meat" Us at GitHub Universe
Product Updates

Three Reasons to "Meat" Us at GitHub Universe

Meet us at GitHub Universe on November 13-14th at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco where we’ll be serving up lunch, Sentry style.

Natalie Siskin

Natalie Siskin - · 3 min read

Welcome Zara Lozano
Product Updates

Welcome Zara Lozano

Help us celebrate Zara's one year anniversary with Sentry!

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

How to Mutate Data in a System Designed for Immutable Data
Product Updates

How to Mutate Data in a System Designed for Immutable Data

In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.

Ted KaemmingJames CunninghamFilippo Pacifici

Ted Kaemming, James Cunningham, Filippo Pacifici - · 13 min read

How a Hack Week Project Encourages People to Be Nice on the Internet
Product Updates

How a Hack Week Project Encourages People to Be Nice on the Internet

In an effort to encourage more participation in the open-source community, Sentry Data Engineer Syd Ryan, Support Engineer Maggie Bauer, and Head of Product Dave Hayes created the Be Kind Bot.

Syd Ryan Maggie Bauer Dave Hayes

Syd Ryan, Maggie Bauer, Dave Hayes - · 4 min read

Seven Events in Thirty Days: Everywhere You Can Find Us in November
Product Updates

Seven Events in Thirty Days: Everywhere You Can Find Us in November

We're coming to a town near(ish) you.

Sentry

Sentry - · 4 min read

Welcome Amy Walker
Product Updates

Welcome Amy Walker

Help us congratulate Amy on her one year Sentryversary!

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Sentry For Good: Exploring Health And Tech With Resolve To Save Lives
Product Updates

Sentry For Good: Exploring Health And Tech With Resolve To Save Lives

Our new Sentry for Good program amplifies the voices of non-profits, open-source tools, and educational institutions.

Eva Sasson

Eva Sasson - · 5 min read

Welcome Dave Hayes
Product Updates

Welcome Dave Hayes

Help us welcome Dave to the Sentry team. He joined Sentry as Head of Product a year ago, but that's no reason to not welcome him.

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

What's New in Sentry — August/September Changelog
Product Updates

What's New in Sentry — August/September Changelog

Take a look at what shipped in August and September.

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Takeaways from PagerDuty Summit: Tracing + Timely Alerts
Product Updates

Takeaways from PagerDuty Summit: Tracing + Timely Alerts

Developers want to know about issues, find the root cause, and fix them quickly so that they can move on to other things — like writing more code.

Neil Manvar

Neil Manvar - · 2 min read

1 29 31 54
Syntax.fm logo

Listen to the Syntax Podcast

Of course we sponsor a developer podcast. Check it out on your favorite listening platform.

Listen To Syntax