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Fixing Native Apps with Sentry
Product Updates

Fixing Native Apps with Sentry

Here's a look at how you can use Sentry to detect native application crashes and fix them in no time.

Jan Michael Auer

Jan Michael Auer - · 10 min read

Rethinking Application Performance Monitoring (APM): Sentry Raises $40 Million Series C
Product Updates

Rethinking Application Performance Monitoring (APM): Sentry Raises $40 Million Series C

From rich error monitoring to holistic application monitoring, Sentry is ready to push innovation in the application space.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 4 min read

Sentry Extends Best-in-Class Error Monitoring for Native Applications
Product Updates

Sentry Extends Best-in-Class Error Monitoring for Native Applications

We now have a complete offering for native projects that allow developers to debug faster with the power of alerts, context, and root-cause analysis.

Jan Michael Auer

Jan Michael Auer - · 2 min read

How to secure ASP.NET Core apps with Azure Key Vault and Sentry
Product Updates

How to secure ASP.NET Core apps with Azure Key Vault and Sentry

You like your apps setting secure, and so do we.

Joao GrassiBruno Garcia

Joao Grassi, Bruno Garcia - · 14 min read

How to Get Stronger Consistency Out of a Datastore
Product Updates

How to Get Stronger Consistency Out of a Datastore

In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.

Filippo PacificiTed KaemmingJames Cunningham

Filippo Pacifici, Ted Kaemming, James Cunningham - · 10 min read

Welcome Todd Bazakas
Product Updates

Welcome Todd Bazakas

Help us welcome Todd to the Sentry team. He joined Sentry as CFO a year ago, but that's still recent enough to welcome him.

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Join Us at PagerDuty Summit
Product Updates

Join Us at PagerDuty Summit

From September 23rd to 25th, Sentry will be at PagerDuty Summit, where we'll explore the power of error monitoring in a world that's always on (or on-call).…

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Sentry for Data: Easier, Faster Apache Beam Debugging
Product Updates

Sentry for Data: Easier, Faster Apache Beam Debugging

In our Sentry for Data series, we explain precisely why Sentry is the perfect tool for your data team.

Osmar Coronel Tony Xiao Syd Ryan

Osmar Coronel, Tony Xiao, Syd Ryan - · 3 min read

Improve Uptime with Error Prevention and Awareness
Product Updates

Improve Uptime with Error Prevention and Awareness

We expect the services we use to always work. But, sometimes they don't. Here's a look at how developer teams can avoid and minimize the impact of downtime.

Neil Manvar

Neil Manvar - · 6 min read

Sentry's Internal Integrations: Build internal tools that fit your workflow
Product Updates

Sentry's Internal Integrations: Build internal tools that fit your workflow

We created a way for you to build world-class internal tools on top of Sentry.

Matte Noble

Matte Noble - · 2 min read

Introducing: Sentry's Unified Go SDK
Product Updates

Introducing: Sentry's Unified Go SDK

Our new, unified Go SDK supports all recent versions of the language, utilizes its features, and gives developers the most helpful hints possible for where and why an error might happen.

Kamil Ogórek

Kamil Ogórek - · 4 min read

Tools This Engineer Uses: Meetup, Glitch, Anki, (Actual) Paper
Product Updates

Tools This Engineer Uses: Meetup, Glitch, Anki, (Actual) Paper

In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.

Liz Krane Erin Dame

Liz Krane, Erin Dame - · 6 min read

Sentry for Good: Code for America and Digital-Age Food Stamps
Product Updates

Sentry for Good: Code for America and Digital-Age Food Stamps

Our new Sentry for Good program amplifies the voices of non-profits, open-source tools, and educational institutions.

Eva Sasson Ben Sheldon

Eva Sasson, Ben Sheldon - · 4 min read

What's New in Sentry — June/July Changelog
Product Updates

What's New in Sentry — June/July Changelog

Take a look at what shipped in June and July.

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Field Guide: Sentry and the Legend of Snuba Migration
Product Updates

Field Guide: Sentry and the Legend of Snuba Migration

In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.

Ted Kaemming

Ted Kaemming - · 16 min read

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