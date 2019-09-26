Product Updates

Fixing Native Apps with Sentry
Here's a look at how you can use Sentry to detect native application crashes and fix them in no time.
Here's a look at how you can use Sentry to detect native application crashes and fix them in no time.
From rich error monitoring to holistic application monitoring, Sentry is ready to push innovation in the application space.
We now have a complete offering for native projects that allow developers to debug faster with the power of alerts, context, and root-cause analysis.
You like your apps setting secure, and so do we.
In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.
Help us welcome Todd to the Sentry team. He joined Sentry as CFO a year ago, but that's still recent enough to welcome him.
From September 23rd to 25th, Sentry will be at PagerDuty Summit, where we'll explore the power of error monitoring in a world that's always on (or on-call).…
In our Sentry for Data series, we explain precisely why Sentry is the perfect tool for your data team.
We expect the services we use to always work. But, sometimes they don't. Here's a look at how developer teams can avoid and minimize the impact of downtime.
We created a way for you to build world-class internal tools on top of Sentry.
Our new, unified Go SDK supports all recent versions of the language, utilizes its features, and gives developers the most helpful hints possible for where and why an error might happen.
In our Tools This Engineer Uses series, we explore the routines, systems, and tools people rely on to solve problems and accomplish goals.
Our new Sentry for Good program amplifies the voices of non-profits, open-source tools, and educational institutions.
Take a look at what shipped in June and July.
In our Field Guide series, we share challenges and successes we've encountered while exploring uncharted territory.