Sentry Receives SOC 2 Compliance Certification
In a world where companies’ security teams are notoriously—and rightly—paranoid, we’re pleased to announce that Sentry has recently received its SOC 2 Type I compliance certification. Having met this important industry standard on the effectiveness of a company’s internal controls around information security, our existing and future customers can be confident about their data security and integrity with Sentry.
What is SOC 2?
SOC 2 is a deep-dive audit, delivered in a final report, based on AICPA’s existing Trust Services principles and criteria. The SOC 2 audit has evaluated our information systems relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality or privacy. In the words of the report:
The Importance of SOC 2 Type I Compliance Certification
Our customers’ biggest concerns tend to be security-related: from startups to Fortune 500 companies. Often this required our users—usually developers who just want visibility into their code’s health—to go through a long and involved approval process with their in-house Security Team. Our SOC 2 certification should quickly dispel those security concerns and make the whole process a lot smoother for all concerned.
If your organization requires something more than SOC 2, Sentry has introduced Single Tenant instances of our platform. The goal with our Single Tenant solution is to give you a SaaS-like experience, except your resources and liabilities are not shared with other tenants. Your data at rest remains isolated and more secure. It’s perfect for those who are concerned about data isolation and/or geography.
To receive Sentry’s SOC 2 Type I Compliance report, please contact sales@sentry.io.