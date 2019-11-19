Sentry Receives SOC 2 Compliance Certification

November 19, 2019

In a world where companies’ security teams are notoriously—and rightly—paranoid, we’re pleased to announce that Sentry has recently received its SOC 2 Type I compliance certification. Having met this important industry standard on the effectiveness of a company’s internal controls around information security, our existing and future customers can be confident about their data security and integrity with Sentry.

What is SOC 2?

SOC 2 is a deep-dive audit, delivered in a final report, based on AICPA’s existing Trust Services principles and criteria. The SOC 2 audit has evaluated our information systems relevant to security, availability, processing integrity, and confidentiality or privacy. In the words of the report: