New Android SDK How-to

December 10, 2019

Our Android SDK version 2.0.0 just reached Beta. To provide you with a smooth start, we prepared this tutorial that will show you how to install the SDK and how to get the most out of the main features.

Basic Usage

Let’s start with a minimalistic use-case so you can test the basic functionality.

In this section, we will go over the installation of the SDK, uploading the proguard/r8 mapping files, and finally, we will crash your application.

In five minutes, you’ll be able to see in the Sentry UI:

all uncaught exceptions from your Java or Kotlin code

all crashes caused by problems in the native code

ANR reports

Installation

To install the SDK into your project, you need to add the SDK as a dependency to your build.gradle file and set the compatibility options to be compatible with Java 1.8.

compileOptions { sourceCompatibility = JavaVersion . VERSION_1_8 targetCompatibility = JavaVersion . VERSION_1_8 } dependencies { implementation 'io . sentry : sentry - android : { version } ' }

You can find the support requirements in the Sentry Android API documentation.

Once the library is included, you need to add a DSN (Client Key) into your AndroidManifest.xml. (You can find the DSN - Client Key in the project settings UI.)

< meta-data android: name = " io.sentry.dsn " android: value = " {replace with your DSN} " />

Proguard and R8

Now, all the uncaught exceptions will be captured by the SDK and reported to Sentry.

If you use Proguard or R8, so far your error reports will only show the obfuscated stack trace. Let’s fix that.

To provide the proper symbolicated stack trace in the UI, we need to get your Proguard/R8 mapping files. The easiest way to upload the files is to use our Gradle plugin that will do it for you automatically.

Register the plugin in the project build.gradle :

buildscript { repositories { dependencies { classpath 'io.sentry:sentry-android-gradle-plugin:1.7.28' } } }

And in your app build.gradle file apply the plugin:

apply plugin : 'io.sentry.android.gradle'

The last part is the configuration of the plugin. The configuration is done in the file sentry.properties , which should be located in the root directory of your project.

defaults.project=your-project defaults.org=your-org auth.token=YOUR_AUTH_TOKEN

For more details about the configuration, please check docs.sentry.io/cli/configuration/#configuration-values

Crash Time!

You’re all set and ready for a proper crash. To test the functionality, we will throw an exception outside of the try-catch block.

public class MainActivity extends AppCompatActivity { @Override protected void onCreate ( Bundle savedInstanceState ) { super . onCreate ( savedInstanceState ) ; setContentView ( R . layout . activity_main ) ; throw new RuntimeException ( ) ; } }

The SDK will catch the exception, build a crash report, and persist the report to the disk.

We persist these reports before we send them — in case the device is offline when the crash happens — because the system won’t let you run extended operations after the crash.

Once the report is persisted, we will try to send the report. If it fails, the report will be sent once the application is restarted.

Error Reports

Now you should have an overview of all the crashes that affect your application. You don’t need to wait for the application to crash for insight into the health of your application. You can also report exceptions and errors that affect your application.

Button negative_index_button = ( Button ) findViewById ( R . id . negative_index ) ; negative_index_button . setOnClickListener ( new View . OnClickListener ( ) { @Override public void onClick ( View view ) { try { int [ ] a = new int [ - 5 ] ; } catch ( Exception e ) { Sentry . captureException ( e ) ; } } } ) ;

If you’re not excited about manual instrumentation of the code to receive all the exceptions, check out the last section of this tutorial that covers integrations.

Take your error reports to the next level

Before we extend the error reports, you need to first get some insight into how the SDK works.

Once the application is started, the SDK builds context around the crash or attaches an error time to the report. The context will help you identify what happened before the crash, on which device, and to which user.

The default context for the Android SDK will provide you with information about the device and system on which the error occurred, but with the usage of the API, you can add much more to your error report. The basic components of the error reports are tags, breadcrumbs, and information about the user.

User details

The first thing to add to your error report is information about the user of your application.

User user = new User ( ) ; user . setEmail ( "test@test.test" ) ; user . setUsername ( "test" ) ; Sentry . setUser ( user ) ;

Tags are key-value pairs that you can add to a crash or error’s context in Sentry.

Here’s a specific example: If you want to prioritize bugs that appear during the checkout process and the process is connected to a particular activity, you can add a tag that will store a value of the current activity.

To do so, we will register the activity lifecycle callback in our main application class and set the tag whenever a new activity is created.

public class MyApplication extends Application { public void onCreate ( ) { super . onCreate ( ) ; this . registerActivityLifecycleCallbacks ( new ActivityLifecycleCallbacks ( ) { @Override public void onActivityCreated ( @NonNull Activity activity , @Nullable Bundle savedInstanceState ) { Sentry . setTag ( "activity" , activity . getComponentName ( ) . flattenToShortString ( ) ) ; } @Override public void onActivityStarted ( @NonNull Activity activity ) { } @Override public void onActivityResumed ( @NonNull Activity activity ) { } @Override public void onActivityPaused ( @NonNull Activity activity ) { } @Override public void onActivityStopped ( @NonNull Activity activity ) { } @Override public void onActivitySaveInstanceState ( @NonNull Activity activity , @NonNull Bundle outState ) { } @Override public void onActivityDestroyed ( @NonNull Activity activity ) { } } ) ; } }

Once the error reports are grouped into issues, you can see a distribution of the tag values from all relevant crash reports in Sentry’s UI.