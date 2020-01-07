Self-hosted Sentry 10 is ready to serve - get it while it's hot!

January 7, 2020

Note: if you are using sentry.io, our SaaS offering, you already have access to everything listed below. But don’t take our word for it. Feel free to read this post and nod in agreement.

At Sentry, we pride ourselves on having an open kitchen; everyone can see how we prepare our main dishes as an open-source company. As you may have noticed, we’ve been working hard to bring you a version that’s incredibly easy to set up and maintain: Sentry 10! It’s available today! Before you start hammering PyPI, GitHub, or Docker servers, please read on as there are important changes that need your attention.

First, the good stuff

What’s new? Everything! Our OSS Chefs cooked up an amazing free-range, gluten-free set of features to kick off your New Years’ diet. For the main course you have:

As usual, there are also TONS of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements such as faster page load times. We are dedicated to serving you 100% artisan and insect-free dishes here at Sentry.

And for the sides

As David mentioned in his 9.1 release post, Sentry 10 will only be supporting Postgres as its database backend, and it will also require running Snuba, our new storage and query service for event data. Snuba comes with some new dependencies such as Clickhouse and Kafka, which come with some new dependencies like Zookeeper, which comes with other… — I digress. Long story short, with the help of additional services, Sentry is now a lot more capable. For this reason, we doubled down on our Docker images and Docker Compose based setup.

With this release, the only supported and recommended way of installing Sentry is through the on-premise repository and via Docker. The install script will take care of almost everything if you are already a Sentry 9.1 user with this setup. If you have any questions, our community of chefs will be waiting for you over at the forums.

We also enabled continuous releases for our Docker images. This means whenever you install or update Sentry through the install script, the version you will be using wouldn’t be older than a handful of minutes. If that’s not your thing, you can always choose a specific image by setting the SENTRY_IMAGE environment variable before running the script.

Sidebar - license change: Sentry is now licensed under the Business Source License v1.1. Unless you are a company providing application monitoring services to third-parties, you probably don’t need to worry about anything. In either case, our legal team advised us to advise you to read more about it before proceeding.

Waxing a Table

To sum it up, we are very excited to bring you the latest and the best version of Sentry continuously. If you are working with native code, or are interested in tracing (cross-project errors), or want better integrations (I just covered 99% of our audience, I know) you want this version.

Jump to getsentry/onpremise to get started with Sentry 10.

Don’t forget; instant gratification always available…

in the form of a puffy cloud! You can try our hosted service if maintaining all of this is not your cup of tea. Sentry.io is SOC 2 compliant, supports your favorite SSO providers, and free to try. It’s so easy to set up even our Marketing Team uses it (Don’t worry, they wrote this).