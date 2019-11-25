Adding Native Support to our Android SDK

November 25, 2019

We’re continuing our expansion into Native and Mobile by adding NDK support to our Android libraries so you’ll be able to trace bugs all the way into native libraries. At the same time we’ve brought the Android SDK into our unified API framework.

Get information about the phone: Model, total storage, screen size

Automatically collect the state of the phone: screen orientation, memory free, battery state

Track errors all the way down to compiled C++ code in the NDK

Taken together, we’re doing a major version bump and releasing the Android SDK as a version 2.0 alpha today at DroidCon in San Francisco.

We’d love your feedback on the alpha, take a look at the docs, test it out and answer a few quick questions.

Stay tuned for more updates, until then please take a look at our libraries for iOS, React Native and a Flutter SDK from the Flutter team.