November 12, 2019

Sentry For Data: Error Monitoring with PySpark

Data pipelines and analytics tooling have become essential parts of modern businesses, so why are error monitoring and observability tooling for data tools still 10 years behind modern application development? Logs are just not good enough to make sure you can quickly and efficiently debug your errors. After experiencing struggles with combing through lengthy and confusing logs to debug our data pipelines at Sentry, we built out monitoring solutions using Sentry for popular data tools, Apache Beam and Apache Airflow. Now, we’ve built a new integration for PySpark, the Python API for Apache Spark.

It’s just logs all the way down

With this integration, errors that were just lines in a log file become full context events in Sentry that can be tracked, assigned and grouped. Each error contains metadata and breadcrumbs that help you isolate the current state of your Spark Job, so you can dive right down into the source of the error. The PySpark integration works out of the box for SparkSQL, Spark Streaming, and Spark Core, and also works on any execution environment (Standalone, Hadoop YARN, Apache Mesos and more!). The integration can be set up to monitor both master and worker clusters with just a few lines of code. Optionally, you can customize it more based on the needs of your setup. Installing Sentry on Spark Clusters To get as much visibility as possible into your Spark Jobs, it’s important to instrument both Spark’s driver and workers. To get started, install the Sentry Python SDK on your Spark execution environment. Make sure you install sentry-sdk>=0.13.0 . If you are running Spark on multiple clusters, it makes sense to run an initialization script to install Sentry. pip install sentry_sdk Driver The driver integration requires Spark 2 and above. To get the driver integration working, initialize Sentry before you create your SparkContext / SparkSession with the SparkIntegration. import sentry_sdk from sentry_sdk . integrations . spark import SparkIntegration if __name__ == "__main__" : sentry_sdk . init ( "___PUBLIC_DSN___" , integrations = [ SparkIntegration ( ) ] ) spark = SparkSession\ . builder\ . appName ( "ExampleApp" ) \ . getOrCreate ( ) . . . Now all your Spark errors should start showing up in Sentry. These errors will be tagged with various metadata to help you debug issues faster and more easily. Breadcrumbs attached to every error also allow you to see what job, stage, and tasks were undertaken before the error happened.