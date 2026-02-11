Product Updates

Sentry acquires XcodeBuildMCP
Sentry acquires XcodeBuildMCP, an open source MCP server that gives AI agents the ability to build, test, and debug native iOS and macOS apps autonomously.
Sentry acquires XcodeBuildMCP, an open source MCP server that gives AI agents the ability to build, test, and debug native iOS and macOS apps autonomously.
Sentry acquired Emerge Tools in May 2025 to bring best-in-class mobile tooling to dev teams. Today, we’re officially bringing Size Analysis - one of their…
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Seer already accurately root causes and fixes bugs in production. Now we're expanding its capabilities to help you debug during local development and code review.
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Logs are often the first place dev teams look when they investigate an issue. But logs are often added as an afterthought, and developers struggle with the…
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Sentry Unity SDK 4.0.0 brings console support, structured logging, user feedback, and performance and reliability improvements across platforms.
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See how Sentry’s AI Code Review works—using real Sentry data to predict bugs in your PRs, cut noise, and suggest fixes before you ship.
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