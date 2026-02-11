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Sentry acquires XcodeBuildMCP
Product Updates

Sentry acquires XcodeBuildMCP

Sentry acquires XcodeBuildMCP, an open source MCP server that gives AI agents the ability to build, test, and debug native iOS and macOS apps autonomously.

Cameron CookeJosh Cohenzadeh

Cameron Cooke, Josh Cohenzadeh - · 3 min read

Size Analysis is generally available in Sentry
Product Updates

Size Analysis is generally available in Sentry

Sentry acquired Emerge Tools in May 2025 to bring best-in-class mobile tooling to dev teams. Today, we’re officially bringing Size Analysis - one of their…

Max TopolskySteve Zegalia

Max Topolsky, Steve Zegalia - · 4 min read

Watching everything is watching nothing: Sampling strategy for Sentry
Product Updates

Watching everything is watching nothing: Sampling strategy for Sentry

Learn how to move beyond blanket sampling and optimize telemetry at scale with tracesSampler, manual replays, and strategic log filtering.

Kyle Tryon

Kyle Tryon - · 7 min read

Less code, faster builds, same telemetry: Turbopack support for the Next.js SDK
Product Updates

Less code, faster builds, same telemetry: Turbopack support for the Next.js SDK

Less code, faster builds, same telemetry. How Sentry’s Next.js SDK supports Turbopack without losing insight into errors or performance.

Sergiy Dybskiy

Sergiy Dybskiy - · 3 min read

Log Drains now available: Bringing your platform logs directly into Sentry
Product Updates

Log Drains now available: Bringing your platform logs directly into Sentry

Sentry now supports log drains, letting you stream platform logs into Sentry with no code changes. Debug with your logs, errors, and traces all in one platform.

Allison Rogers Paul Jaffre

Allison Rogers, Paul Jaffre - · 5 min read

Seer: debug with AI at every stage of development
Product Updates

Seer: debug with AI at every stage of development

Seer already accurately root causes and fixes bugs in production. Now we're expanding its capabilities to help you debug during local development and code review.

Indragie Karunaratne

Indragie Karunaratne - · 4 min read

Monitoring microservices and distributed systems with Sentry
Product Updates

Monitoring microservices and distributed systems with Sentry

See how to trace a single request across microservices, queues, and databases using Sentry tracing and structured logs.

Richard C.

Richard C. - · 16 min read

Green dashboards, red flags
Product Updates

Green dashboards, red flags

Everything looks healthy, until users leave. Why uptime and SLOs miss broken user flows, and how to monitor the moments that actually matter.

Milin Desai

Milin Desai - · 4 min read

Paginating large datasets in production: Why OFFSET fails and cursors win
Product Updates

Paginating large datasets in production: Why OFFSET fails and cursors win

Offset pagination falls apart at scale. See how indexes and cursor-based pagination fix slow queries and keep production apps fast.

Lazar Nikolov Ben Coe

Lazar Nikolov, Ben Coe - · 5 min read

Logging in React Native with Sentry
Product Updates

Logging in React Native with Sentry

Logs are often the first place dev teams look when they investigate an issue. But logs are often added as an afterthought, and developers struggle with the…

Lewis D.

Lewis D. - · 8 min read

Not everything that breaks is an error: a Logs and Next.js story
Product Updates

Not everything that breaks is an error: a Logs and Next.js story

Stack traces show what broke. Logs show why. A real Next.js bot-protection bug where Sentry logs exposed the missing context and fixed prod.

Sergiy Dybskiy

Sergiy Dybskiy - · 5 min read

Unity SDK 4.0.0: Console support, logs, user feedback and more
Product Updates

Unity SDK 4.0.0: Console support, logs, user feedback and more

Sentry Unity SDK 4.0.0 brings console support, structured logging, user feedback, and performance and reliability improvements across platforms.

Stefan Jandl

Stefan Jandl - · 4 min read

Trace-connected structured logging with LogTape and Sentry
Product Updates

Trace-connected structured logging with LogTape and Sentry

Learn to add production-grade logging and error monitoring to your Next.js application with LogTape and Sentry.

Kyle Tryon

Kyle Tryon - · 10 min read

Building a Code Review system that uses prod data to predict bugs
Product Updates

Building a Code Review system that uses prod data to predict bugs

See how Sentry’s AI Code Review works—using real Sentry data to predict bugs in your PRs, cut noise, and suggest fixes before you ship.

Giovanni Guidini Kush Dubey Suejung Shin

Giovanni Guidini, Kush Dubey, Suejung Shin - · 18 min read

Cocoa SDK 9.0.0 has landed
Product Updates

Cocoa SDK 9.0.0 has landed

Cocoa SDK 9.0.0 is out. A maintenance major with higher minimum OS versions, new defaults, and cleanup, plus what to know before upgrading.

Philipp Hofmann

Philipp Hofmann - · 3 min read

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