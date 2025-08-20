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React Native performance tactics: Modern strategies and tools
Product Updates

React Native performance tactics: Modern strategies and tools

Learn how to optimize React Native performance in 2025 with expert tips on TTI, 60 FPS, state management, and Sentry monitoring.

Simon Grimm

Simon Grimm - · 15 min read

You built the MCP server. Now track every client, tool, and request with Sentry.
Product Updates

You built the MCP server. Now track every client, tool, and request with Sentry.

Get full observability into your MCP server with a single line of code. Track usage, debug faster, and catch issues before your users do.

Sasha Blumenfeld Miguel Betegón

Sasha Blumenfeld, Miguel Betegón - · 8 min read

Common Unity errors and how to fix them
Product Updates

Common Unity errors and how to fix them

Trigger, spot, and squash Unity’s four classic runtime foes—NullReference, IndexOutOfRange, MissingComponent, and MissingReference—with clear, step-by-step fixes.

Abuld D.

Abuld D. - · 1 min read

Boosting Session Replay performance on iOS with View Renderer V2
Product Updates

Boosting Session Replay performance on iOS with View Renderer V2

Boosting Session Replay speed on older iOS devices. See how Sentry’s custom renderer reduced frame drops and improved performance.

Phil Niedertscheider

Phil Niedertscheider - · 14 min read

Smarter debugging with Sentry MCP and Cursor
Product Updates

Smarter debugging with Sentry MCP and Cursor

Connect Sentry MCP to Cursor for live production context, AI-driven fixes, and Seer root-cause analysis—no more copy-paste or context switching in your IDE.

Cody De Arkland

Cody De Arkland - · 9 min read

Introducing new issue detectors: Spot latency, overfetching, and unsafe queries early
Product Updates

Introducing new issue detectors: Spot latency, overfetching, and unsafe queries early

Sentry’s new detectors catch bloated HTTP payloads, back-to-back calls, and unsafe queries—so you fix latency and security bugs before users notice.

Sasha Blumenfeld Richard Roggenkemper

Sasha Blumenfeld, Richard Roggenkemper - · 5 min read

Evals are just tests, so why aren’t engineers writing them?
Product Updates

Evals are just tests, so why aren’t engineers writing them?

Stop treating AI evals as a silo. Run them like unit tests, via vitest-evals, JUnit XML, and Codecov, to keep quality tight and releases safe.

Eli Hooten

Eli Hooten - · 5 min read

How Sentry could stop npm from breaking the Internet
Product Updates

How Sentry could stop npm from breaking the Internet

Cache misses can DoS your own app. See how a VSCode update hammered npm in 2016, and how Sentry alerts you to runaway miss rates before costs explode.

Lazar Nikolov Ben Coe

Lazar Nikolov, Ben Coe - · 6 min read

Introducing Sentry's Godot SDK 1.0 Alpha, with support for Godot 4.5 Beta
Product Updates

Introducing Sentry's Godot SDK 1.0 Alpha, with support for Godot 4.5 Beta

Debugging during development is easy. You've got a debugger, stack traces, and logs right in front of you. But once your Godot game is in the hands of players,…

Steve ZegaliaSerhii Snitsaruk

Steve Zegalia, Serhii Snitsaruk - · 4 min read

Want to hear your users' complaints? There's a widget for that (now available on mobile)
Product Updates

Want to hear your users' complaints? There's a widget for that (now available on mobile)

A disappearing “Submit” button. A modal stuck half-offscreen. It's not a crash or a performance regression. Just broken UX. Frustrating enough to make users…

Steve Zegalia

Steve Zegalia - · 4 min read

What You Actually Need to Monitor AI Systems in Production
Product Updates

What You Actually Need to Monitor AI Systems in Production

Blank outputs. Quiet token burn. Sudden drift. This guide walks through what to track in LLM-powered systems—from prompt versioning to full-stack tracing—so you can stop guessing and start debugging with context.

Rahul Chhabria

Rahul Chhabria - · 5 min read

An open-source SDK for finding dead code
Product Updates

An open-source SDK for finding dead code

Writing code is easier than ever. We want to make deleting code just as easy – introducing Reaper for iOS and Android. Reaper was an Emerge Tools product that…

Noah MartinHector DearmanTrevor Elkins

Noah Martin, Hector Dearman, Trevor Elkins - · 5 min read

Robust Time Series Monitoring: Anomaly Detection Using Matrix Profile and Prophet
Product Updates

Robust Time Series Monitoring: Anomaly Detection Using Matrix Profile and Prophet

{"Anomaly detection is like being a detective in a house of mirrors: you know something's not right, but you're never quite sure if you're looking at the real…

Ram Senthamarai Aayush Seth

Ram Senthamarai, Aayush Seth - · 7 min read

How Sentry’s Seer AI Agent passes legal review: a guide for legal teams reviewing Seer
Product Updates

How Sentry’s Seer AI Agent passes legal review: a guide for legal teams reviewing Seer

A legal team’s guide to how Sentry’s Seer AI agent meets key review criteria—data use rights, admin controls, and security—without cutting corners.

Virginia Badenhope

Virginia Badenhope - · 6 min read

Introducing AI Agent Monitoring
Product Updates

Introducing AI Agent Monitoring

We've given Sentry's agent monitoring a major upgrade — built for how AI systems actually break. It brings tracing, tool visibility, model performance, and deep context into one unified experience — so you can quickly understand what broke, where, and why.

Sasha Blumenfeld

Sasha Blumenfeld - · 5 min read

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