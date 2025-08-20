Product Updates

React Native performance tactics: Modern strategies and tools
Learn how to optimize React Native performance in 2025 with expert tips on TTI, 60 FPS, state management, and Sentry monitoring.
Learn how to optimize React Native performance in 2025 with expert tips on TTI, 60 FPS, state management, and Sentry monitoring.
Get full observability into your MCP server with a single line of code. Track usage, debug faster, and catch issues before your users do.
Trigger, spot, and squash Unity’s four classic runtime foes—NullReference, IndexOutOfRange, MissingComponent, and MissingReference—with clear, step-by-step fixes.
Boosting Session Replay speed on older iOS devices. See how Sentry’s custom renderer reduced frame drops and improved performance.
Connect Sentry MCP to Cursor for live production context, AI-driven fixes, and Seer root-cause analysis—no more copy-paste or context switching in your IDE.
Sentry’s new detectors catch bloated HTTP payloads, back-to-back calls, and unsafe queries—so you fix latency and security bugs before users notice.
Stop treating AI evals as a silo. Run them like unit tests, via vitest-evals, JUnit XML, and Codecov, to keep quality tight and releases safe.
Cache misses can DoS your own app. See how a VSCode update hammered npm in 2016, and how Sentry alerts you to runaway miss rates before costs explode.
Debugging during development is easy. You've got a debugger, stack traces, and logs right in front of you. But once your Godot game is in the hands of players,…
A disappearing “Submit” button. A modal stuck half-offscreen. It's not a crash or a performance regression. Just broken UX. Frustrating enough to make users…
Blank outputs. Quiet token burn. Sudden drift. This guide walks through what to track in LLM-powered systems—from prompt versioning to full-stack tracing—so you can stop guessing and start debugging with context.
Writing code is easier than ever. We want to make deleting code just as easy – introducing Reaper for iOS and Android. Reaper was an Emerge Tools product that…
{"Anomaly detection is like being a detective in a house of mirrors: you know something's not right, but you're never quite sure if you're looking at the real…
A legal team’s guide to how Sentry’s Seer AI agent meets key review criteria—data use rights, admin controls, and security—without cutting corners.
We've given Sentry's agent monitoring a major upgrade — built for how AI systems actually break. It brings tracing, tool visibility, model performance, and deep context into one unified experience — so you can quickly understand what broke, where, and why.