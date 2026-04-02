Send your existing OpenTelemetry traces to Sentry

You spent months instrumenting your app with OpenTelemetry. The idea of ripping it out to adopt a new observability backend is not an option.

Sentry's OTLP endpoint means you don't have to. In fact, two environment variables are all you need and your existing traces start showing up in Sentry's trace explorer.

Sentry's OTLP support is currently in open beta. This means you can start using it today, but there are some known limitations we'll cover later.

The main advantage of using OpenTelemetry is that your instrumentation stays vendor-neutral. Your instrumentation code uses OpenTelemetry's standard APIs, and OTLP (the protocol) sends that data to any compatible backend. This means you can switch observability backends anytime by changing a few configuration lines. This is particularly useful if you:

Are already heavily invested in the OpenTelemetry ecosystem

Want to keep your instrumentation flexible or already use OpenTelemetry in other parts of your stack

If you're starting from scratch and only need Sentry, the native Sentry SDK provides full support for all Sentry features (including span events, session replay, and profiling), while OTLP support is still in beta and has some limitations. We'll compare both approaches later in this guide.

Before we start, you need:

A Sentry account (the free tier works fine)

Node.js 18 or later installed

Basic familiarity with Express.js

If you don't have a Sentry project yet, create one now. Select Express as the platform when prompted. You can skip the DSN setup instructions because you'll use the OTLP endpoint instead.

Sentry provides dedicated OTLP endpoints for each project. To find those:

Click Settings in the left sidebar. Under the Organization section in the Settings sidebar, click Projects. Find your project in the list and click on it to open the project settings. In the project settings sidebar, click Client Keys (DSN) under the SDK Setup section. Select the OpenTelemetry tab. Click the Expand button to see all OTLP endpoint values.

Sentry UI showing Settings > Client Keys (DSN) > OpenTelemetry tab with OTLP endpoints visible

Keep this tab open. We'll use the following values in the next step:

OTLP Traces Endpoint: The URL where Sentry receives traces (which looks like https://o{ORG_ID}.ingest.us.sentry.io/api/{PROJECT_ID}/integration/otlp/v1/traces )

OTLP Traces Endpoint Headers: The authentication header value. Copy only the value after x-sentry-auth= (which looks like sentry sentry_key={YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY} ). The demo app's instrument.js file sends this as the x-sentry-auth header. You're just providing the value, not the header name.

For this example, we'll start with a sample book recommendation service that you can grab from our GitHub repo. It already has OpenTelemetry tracing instrumentation wrapped into it. You don't need to change your instrumentation code. Just point it at Sentry's OTLP endpoint.

Run the following commands to clone the book recommendation app:

Click to Copy Click to Copy git clone https://github.com/getsentry/otlp-tracing-sentry.git cd otlp-tracing-sentry npm install

This app includes:

OpenTelemetry SDK (already configured)

Custom tracing spans throughout the code

Multi-level trace instrumentation (database queries, API calls, and parallel operations)

Create a .env file in the project root:

Click to Copy Click to Copy cp .env.example .env

Now edit .env and add your Sentry OTLP credentials from the previous step:

Click to Copy Click to Copy OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_TRACES_ENDPOINT=https://o{YOUR_ORG_ID}.ingest.us.sentry.io/api/{YOUR_PROJECT_ID}/integration/otlp/v1/traces OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_TRACES_HEADERS=sentry sentry_key={YOUR_PUBLIC_KEY} OTEL_SERVICE_NAME=book-recommendation-service PORT=3000

Replace the placeholder values with your actual Sentry credentials. The OTEL_SERVICE_NAME will help you filter traces later in Sentry.

That's it. You've just connected OpenTelemetry to Sentry with two lines of configuration.

Start the application:

Click to Copy Click to Copy npm start

You should see the following:

Click to Copy Click to Copy OpenTelemetry tracing initialized Service: book-recommendation-service Book Recommendation Service running on http://localhost:3000

In a new terminal window, send a request to create a book recommendation:

Click to Copy Click to Copy curl -X POST http://localhost:3000/recommend \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d '{"userId": "user123"}'

You'll get a JSON response with book recommendations:

Click to Copy Click to Copy { "userId" : "user123" , "userName" : "Alice Johnson" , "recommendations" : [ { "bookId" : 201 , "title" : "Project Hail Mary" , "score" : 0.95 , "availability" : 6 } ] }

Now let's see what this looks like in the Sentry Traces view:

Go to your Sentry project. Navigate to Explore in the left sidebar, then click Traces.

Sentry Traces page showing span samples

The page displays a list of span samples from your traces. Each row represents a span with its duration and description. Click on the Trace Samples tab to switch to viewing complete traces.

Trace Samples tab showing the expanded trace with all spans

Click on a trace to open the waterfall view. You'll see a multi-level trace showing the complete request flow, including nested operations, parallel operations, and how long each one takes.

Click on any span in the waterfall to see its attributes.

Trace waterfall view with span attributes panel

The waterfall view makes it easier to see where your app spends its time, instead of guessing which async call wandered off on its own.

For example, the getUserProfile span includes attributes like:

action : SELECT

category : db

db.operation : SELECT

db.system : postgresql

These attributes make your traces searchable. You can filter traces by user ID, database operations, or any custom attribute you add.

Let's look at how the app creates these traces. Here's what's happening behind the scenes so you can reuse the same patterns in your own app.

The instrument.js file sets up the OpenTelemetry SDK and configures the OTLP exporter:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { NodeSDK } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-node' ; import { OTLPTraceExporter } from '@opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-http' ; import { Resource } from '@opentelemetry/resources' ; import { getNodeAutoInstrumentations } from '@opentelemetry/auto-instrumentations-node' ; import { ATTR_SERVICE_NAME } from '@opentelemetry/semantic-conventions' ; const traceExporter = new OTLPTraceExporter ( { url : process . env . OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_TRACES_ENDPOINT , headers : { 'x-sentry-auth' : process . env . OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_TRACES_HEADERS || '' , } , } ) ; const sdk = new NodeSDK ( { resource : new Resource ( { [ ATTR_SERVICE_NAME ] : 'book-recommendation-service' , } ) , traceExporter , instrumentations : [ getNodeAutoInstrumentations ( ) ] , } ) ; sdk . start ( ) ;

These are the key parts:

OTLPTraceExporter sends traces to Sentry's OTLP endpoint.

NodeSDK initializes OpenTelemetry with automatic instrumentation.

getNodeAutoInstrumentations() automatically traces HTTP requests, database calls, and other operations.

The index.js file imports instrument.js first, then creates custom spans for business operations:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import './instrument.js' ; import { trace } from '@opentelemetry/api' ; const tracer = trace . getTracer ( 'book-recommendation-service' , '1.0.0' ) ;

Here's how we create a span for the database query:

Click to Copy Click to Copy async function getUserProfile ( userId ) { return tracer . startActiveSpan ( 'getUserProfile' , async ( span ) => { span . setAttribute ( 'db.system' , 'postgresql' ) ; span . setAttribute ( 'db.operation' , 'SELECT' ) ; span . setAttribute ( 'user.id' , userId ) ; await delay ( 50 ) ; const profile = { userId , name : 'Alice Johnson' , preferences : [ 'fiction' , 'mystery' , 'sci-fi' ] } ; span . end ( ) ; return profile ; } ) ; }

The startActiveSpan method creates a new span and makes it the "active" span. Any child spans created inside this function automatically become children of this span.

We can create nested operations by starting new spans within a parent span:

Click to Copy Click to Copy async function getReadingHistory ( userId ) { return tracer . startActiveSpan ( 'getReadingHistory' , async ( span ) => { span . setAttribute ( 'db.system' , 'postgresql' ) ; span . setAttribute ( 'user.id' , userId ) ; await delay ( 60 ) ; const history = [ { bookId : 101 , title : 'The Great Gatsby' , rating : 5 } , { bookId : 102 , title : '1984' , rating : 4 } , { bookId : 103 , title : 'To Kill a Mockingbird' , rating : 5 } ] ; const filtered = await tracer . startActiveSpan ( 'filterRecentBooks' , async ( childSpan ) => { childSpan . setAttribute ( 'books.count' , history . length ) ; await delay ( 20 ) ; const recent = history . slice ( 0 , 2 ) ; childSpan . end ( ) ; return recent ; } ) ; span . end ( ) ; return filtered ; } ) ; }

This creates the nested structure we saw in the Sentry waterfall view.

For operations that run concurrently, use Promise.all :

Click to Copy Click to Copy async function checkBookAvailability ( bookIds ) { return tracer . startActiveSpan ( 'checkBookAvailability' , async ( span ) => { const checks = await Promise . all ( [ tracer . startActiveSpan ( 'checkWarehouse1' , async ( s ) => { s . setAttribute ( 'warehouse.id' , 'US-EAST-1' ) ; await delay ( 40 ) ; s . end ( ) ; return { warehouse : 'US-EAST-1' , available : 2 } ; } ) , tracer . startActiveSpan ( 'checkWarehouse2' , async ( s ) => { s . setAttribute ( 'warehouse.id' , 'US-WEST-1' ) ; await delay ( 45 ) ; s . end ( ) ; return { warehouse : 'US-WEST-1' , available : 3 } ; } ) ] ) ; span . end ( ) ; return checks ; } ) ; }

Sentry shows these spans running in parallel on the waterfall view, making it clear which operations we can optimize.

If you're already on OpenTelemetry, you can stay there until it makes sense to change it up.

If you're starting fresh and only using Sentry, use the native SDK — you'll get more features and less config. Here's how they differ in implementation.

OTLP:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { NodeSDK } from '@opentelemetry/sdk-node' ; import { OTLPTraceExporter } from '@opentelemetry/exporter-trace-otlp-http' ; const traceExporter = new OTLPTraceExporter ( { url : process . env . OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_TRACES_ENDPOINT , headers : { 'x-sentry-auth' : process . env . OTEL_EXPORTER_OTLP_TRACES_HEADERS } , } ) ; const sdk = new NodeSDK ( { traceExporter , instrumentations : [ getNodeAutoInstrumentations ( ) ] , } ) ; sdk . start ( ) ;

Native Sentry SDK:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import * as Sentry from '@sentry/node' ; Sentry . init ( { dsn : process . env . SENTRY_DSN , tracesSampleRate : 1.0 , } ) ;

OTLP:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import { trace } from '@opentelemetry/api' ; const tracer = trace . getTracer ( 'my-service' , '1.0.0' ) ; async function getUserProfile ( userId ) { return tracer . startActiveSpan ( 'getUserProfile' , async ( span ) => { span . setAttribute ( 'user.id' , userId ) ; span . end ( ) ; return result ; } ) ; }

Native Sentry SDK:

Click to Copy Click to Copy import * as Sentry from '@sentry/node' ; async function getUserProfile ( userId ) { return Sentry . startSpan ( { op : 'db.query' , name : 'getUserProfile' , attributes : { 'user.id' : userId } , } , async ( ) => { return result ; } ) ; }

With OTLP, you must manually call span.end() . The native Sentry SDK automatically ends the span when the callback completes.

Use OpenTelemetry with OTLP if you:

Already have OpenTelemetry instrumentation in your codebase

Send traces to multiple observability backends

Need vendor-neutral instrumentation

Work with AI or LLM frameworks that use OpenTelemetry by default

Use the OpenTelemetry Collector for processing traces

Use the native Sentry SDK if you:

Are starting from scratch without existing instrumentation

Use Sentry as your only observability backend

Need features that are currently limited in the OTLP beta (such as span events, full span link support, and searchable array attributes)

Want automatic integration with Sentry error tracking and session replay

As of the time this was published, Sentry's OTLP support is in open beta and a few things don't work yet. Here's what to watch out for.

OpenTelemetry span events are not supported. If your instrumentation adds events to spans, they will be dropped during ingestion.

Click to Copy Click to Copy span . addEvent ( 'cache-miss' , { key : 'user:123' } ) ;

If you need to track events, use span attributes or create separate spans.

Span links are ingested and displayed in the trace view, but you cannot search, filter, or aggregate by them. You can see the links when viewing a trace, but they won't appear in trace queries.

Array attributes work the same way as span links. Sentry ingests and displays them, but you cannot use them in search queries or aggregations.

Click to Copy Click to Copy span . setAttribute ( 'book.genres' , [ 'fiction' , 'mystery' , 'sci-fi' ] ) ;

If you need searchable arrays, consider using separate attributes or joining the array into a string.