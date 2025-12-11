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A better way to monitor your AI agents in .NET apps
Product Updates

A better way to monitor your AI agents in .NET apps

Monitor .NET LLM and tool-call workflows with Sentry.Extensions.AI. Get spans, errors, and full agent insight without changing your app logic.

Alex Sohn

Alex Sohn - · 1 min read

Meet Web Vitals Performance Issues
Product Updates

Meet Web Vitals Performance Issues

Sentry now flags poor Web Vitals on your highest opportunity pages and helps you fix them with Seer. Spot slowdowns early and ship a faster, more stable experience.

Ben Coe

Ben Coe - · 4 min read

AI updates for all Sentry users
Product Updates

AI updates for all Sentry users

Sentry’s new AI-powered summaries, context, and query tools cut debugging friction so you can fix issues faster without digging through noisy telemetry.

Lindsay Piper

Lindsay Piper - · 3 min read

<100ms E-commerce: Instant loads with Speculation Rules API
Product Updates

<100ms E-commerce: Instant loads with Speculation Rules API

Boost storefront speed by prerendering and prefetching with the Speculation Rules API, plus framework fallbacks, to make key e-commerce pages feel instant.

Lazar Nikolov

Lazar Nikolov - · 8 min read

Eliminating N+1 Queries with Seer’s Automated Root Cause Analysis
Product Updates

Eliminating N+1 Queries with Seer’s Automated Root Cause Analysis

Learn how Seer identifies N+1 queries, analyzes trace data, and generates optimized SQL queries to cut query counts from 150 to 1 in minutes.

Sergiy Dybskiy

Sergiy Dybskiy - · 3 min read

Seer can now trigger Cursor Agents to fix your bugs
Product Updates

Seer can now trigger Cursor Agents to fix your bugs

Seer now integrates with Cursor Cloud Agent to auto-fix bugs—handing off issues with full context to generate and open PRs for you.

Jenn Mueng

Jenn Mueng - · 2 min read

The metrics product we built worked — But we killed it and started over anyway
Product Updates

The metrics product we built worked — But we killed it and started over anyway

Why we killed our first metrics product, how time-series hit its limits, and what we learned rebuilding metrics to give developers clearer, connected context.

David Rosenthal

David Rosenthal - · 11 min read

Introducing Logs, User Feedback, and more in the Sentry Godot SDK
Product Updates

Introducing Logs, User Feedback, and more in the Sentry Godot SDK

Meet the new Sentry Godot SDK: Track crashes, errors, logs, and player feedback across platforms so you can debug faster and keep your game running smoothly.

Serhii Snitsaruk

Serhii Snitsaruk - · 4 min read

Introducing webvitals.com: Find out what’s slowing down your site
Product Updates

Introducing webvitals.com: Find out what’s slowing down your site

Analyze, optimize, and ship faster with webvitals.com. Get real user insights without the jargon, then use Sentry to fix the code slowing you down.

Anton BjorkmanSergiy Dybskiy

Anton Bjorkman, Sergiy Dybskiy - · 7 min read

Sentry has a bold new look
Product Updates

Sentry has a bold new look

Sentry’s product just got a major redesign. Meet S.C.R.A.P.S., our new design language that brings more depth, personality, and clarity to the entire app.

Jesse Box

Jesse Box - · 6 min read

The Dawn of the 10x Team
Product Updates

The Dawn of the 10x Team

Previously, I wrote about how debugging, whether done by humans or AI powered tools, depends on context. Without it, even the most capable systems can only…

Milin Desai

Milin Desai - · 5 min read

Using Sentry Logs to Debug a Dynamic Sampling Issue
Product Updates

Using Sentry Logs to Debug a Dynamic Sampling Issue

Using Sentry Logs, we traced a complex transaction spike issue in Sentry’s own project, uncovering and fixing a subtle data timing bug.

Simon Hellmayr

Simon Hellmayr - · 5 min read

Monitor and reduce your mobile app size with Size Analysis (beta)
Product Updates

Monitor and reduce your mobile app size with Size Analysis (beta)

Catch app bloat before it ships. Sentry’s new Size Analysis helps you monitor, compare, and reduce your mobile app’s size.

Max TopolskyNico Hinderling

Max Topolsky, Nico Hinderling - · 5 min read

Not so "mini"-dumps: How we found missing crashes on SteamOS
Product Updates

Not so "mini"-dumps: How we found missing crashes on SteamOS

Sentry now auto-detects Wine and Proton, fixing missing crash reports and making cross-platform game debugging seamless across all major engines.

Amir Mujacic

Amir Mujacic - · 6 min read

AI Code Review: 30K Bugs Lighter, 50% faster
Product Updates

AI Code Review: 30K Bugs Lighter, 50% faster

AI Code Review from Sentry just got faster and sharper. It’s now 50% quicker, delivers clearer bug insights, and even helps fix them automatically.

Lindsay Piper

Lindsay Piper - · 3 min read

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