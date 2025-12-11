Product Updates

A better way to monitor your AI agents in .NET apps
Monitor .NET LLM and tool-call workflows with Sentry.Extensions.AI. Get spans, errors, and full agent insight without changing your app logic.
Monitor .NET LLM and tool-call workflows with Sentry.Extensions.AI. Get spans, errors, and full agent insight without changing your app logic.
Sentry now flags poor Web Vitals on your highest opportunity pages and helps you fix them with Seer. Spot slowdowns early and ship a faster, more stable experience.
Sentry’s new AI-powered summaries, context, and query tools cut debugging friction so you can fix issues faster without digging through noisy telemetry.
Boost storefront speed by prerendering and prefetching with the Speculation Rules API, plus framework fallbacks, to make key e-commerce pages feel instant.
Learn how Seer identifies N+1 queries, analyzes trace data, and generates optimized SQL queries to cut query counts from 150 to 1 in minutes.
Seer now integrates with Cursor Cloud Agent to auto-fix bugs—handing off issues with full context to generate and open PRs for you.
Why we killed our first metrics product, how time-series hit its limits, and what we learned rebuilding metrics to give developers clearer, connected context.
Meet the new Sentry Godot SDK: Track crashes, errors, logs, and player feedback across platforms so you can debug faster and keep your game running smoothly.
Analyze, optimize, and ship faster with webvitals.com. Get real user insights without the jargon, then use Sentry to fix the code slowing you down.
Sentry’s product just got a major redesign. Meet S.C.R.A.P.S., our new design language that brings more depth, personality, and clarity to the entire app.
Previously, I wrote about how debugging, whether done by humans or AI powered tools, depends on context. Without it, even the most capable systems can only…
Using Sentry Logs, we traced a complex transaction spike issue in Sentry’s own project, uncovering and fixing a subtle data timing bug.
Catch app bloat before it ships. Sentry’s new Size Analysis helps you monitor, compare, and reduce your mobile app’s size.
Sentry now auto-detects Wine and Proton, fixing missing crash reports and making cross-platform game debugging seamless across all major engines.
AI Code Review from Sentry just got faster and sharper. It’s now 50% quicker, delivers clearer bug insights, and even helps fix them automatically.