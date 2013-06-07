Product Updates

Sentry Spotlight: Readability
In perhaps our favorite interview of the day, Philip Forget, CTO of Readability, tells Dev Toolkit that Sentry is crucial to keeping their tech up and running:…
In perhaps our favorite interview of the day, Philip Forget, CTO of Readability, tells Dev Toolkit that Sentry is crucial to keeping their tech up and running:…
Three months ago David and I decided that it was time to ditch the Helvetica “S” and get ourselves a real logo. It was a difficult task — far more difficult…
Today we're launching the first draft of alerts in Sentry. Alerts are triggered when a project's global events per minute accelerates beyond the defined…
Today we're excited to announce that Sentry has an all new look. After listening to your feedback, we were able to package together a design that boasts a more…
We've recently been working on improving our support in various clients, and in the latest round of changes that focus has been on PHP error tracking. While…