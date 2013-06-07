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Sentry Spotlight: Readability
Product Updates

Sentry Spotlight: Readability

In perhaps our favorite interview of the day, Philip Forget, CTO of Readability, tells Dev Toolkit that Sentry is crucial to keeping their tech up and running:…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 1 min read

Sentry lands a sweet new logo
Product Updates

Sentry lands a sweet new logo

Three months ago David and I decided that it was time to ditch the Helvetica “S” and get ourselves a real logo. It was a difficult task — far more difficult…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 1 min read

Alerts Beta
Product Updates

Alerts Beta

Today we're launching the first draft of alerts in Sentry. Alerts are triggered when a project's global events per minute accelerates beyond the defined…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

We've redesigned Sentry!
Product Updates

We've redesigned Sentry!

Today we're excited to announce that Sentry has an all new look. After listening to your feedback, we were able to package together a design that boasts a more…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 1 min read

PHP error reporting with Sentry
Product Updates

PHP error reporting with Sentry

We've recently been working on improving our support in various clients, and in the latest round of changes that focus has been on PHP error tracking.​ While…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 2 min read

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