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Transaction ID Wraparound in Postgres
Product Updates

Transaction ID Wraparound in Postgres

Understanding how to conduct a transaction ID wraparound in Postgres can be extremely beneficial for both new & experienced developers. Learn more here.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 9 min read

How to: Logging Go Errors to Sentry
Product Updates

How to: Logging Go Errors to Sentry

So you're picking up Go and wondering "where did all my exceptions go?" It takes a bit to wrap your head around using Go, especially if you're coming from an…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 3 min read

Free for Academia
Product Updates

Free for Academia

For a long time we’ve had an unwritten policy to support students and education. Over the years that has included various organizations, such as Scratch and…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Single Sign-On via Google and New Pricing
Product Updates

Single Sign-On via Google and New Pricing

Today we're launching integration with Google Apps. The biggest change is that all of our company-focused tiers now include Single Sign-On for Google Apps.…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Better Team Management in Sentry
Product Updates

Better Team Management in Sentry

Today we're rolling out several improvements to the way teams are managed in Sentry. We feel these changes will help your organization become more autonomous,…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 1 min read

Continuous Deployment with Freight
Product Updates

Continuous Deployment with Freight

Early on at Sentry we set up Jenkins to automatically deploy after a passing build. Eventually we wanted better control over where we were deploying, and when…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 2 min read

Welcome Armin Ronacher
Product Updates

Welcome Armin Ronacher

We've been building Sentry the product for a while now, but we've only recently begun building Sentry the business. With the overwhelming adoption of both our…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Sentry + Facepunch Studios
Product Updates

Sentry + Facepunch Studios

Culturally, the common thread at Sentry is gaming. More often than not we’ll close out a day by hopping on voice chat and firing up a game. Lately, that game…

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Announcing the Sentry API
Product Updates

Announcing the Sentry API

Today we're excited to introduce the Sentry API, which will help ops teams and developers integrate Sentry deeper into their exception handling workflows.…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 1 min read

Introducing Organizations
Product Updates

Introducing Organizations

Historically, managing org structure, membership, and billing in Sentry has been a pain. Today we're announcing several giant steps towards making your error…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 2 min read

State of the union: JavaScript Exceptions and Stacktraces
Product Updates

State of the union: JavaScript Exceptions and Stacktraces

Watch our very own Matt Robenolt speak about the current state of JavaScript exceptions and debugging with stack traces at this year's JSConf.

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 1 min read

OpenSSL Vulnerability and SSL Certificate Changes
Product Updates

OpenSSL Vulnerability and SSL Certificate Changes

You've likely already heard about the recent OpenSSL vulnerability called Heartbleed. We have no indication that any of our systems were compromised, and we've…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

CCP Games brings Sentry to the PlayStation
Product Updates

CCP Games brings Sentry to the PlayStation

CCP Games, the game development powerhouse behind Eve Online and Dust 514, has brought Sentry to the PS3. As they're one of our largest and most unique…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 5 min read

The Story of Sentry
Product Updates

The Story of Sentry

We recently sat down with Yonas Beshawred, founder of Leanstack.io, and talked about how Sentry came to be. There were no filters, no management, for better or…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 1 min read

Sentry at Disqus
Product Updates

Sentry at Disqus

Since Sentry’s conception at Disqus in early 2010, its use inside has grown considerably. The entire Disqus engineering team (16 people and counting) use…

Sentry

Sentry - · 3 min read

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