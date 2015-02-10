Sentry + Facepunch Studios

February 10, 2015

Culturally, the common thread at Sentry is gaming. More often than not we’ll close out a day by hopping on voice chat and firing up a game. Lately, that game has been Rust.

Rust is a multiplayer sandbox survival game for the PC, Mac, and Linux. It’s inspired by titles like DayZ and Minecraft in the sense that you must collect resources and craft items in order to progress. There’s no objectives, no storyline — just you and a world full of other players trying not to die.

We got word that the people behind Rust were using Sentry to prioritize their bug fixes. After recovering from hyperventilation and several high-five related injuries, we talked to Garry Newman, creator of Rust (and yes, Garry’s Mod) about his experience.

Read the full story in our customer spotlight on Fixing Bugs at Facepunch Studios.