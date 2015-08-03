Blog
Welcome Ben Vinegar

We’re excited to announce that Ben Vinegar is joining the engineering team at Sentry.

You may know Ben as the co-author of Third-party JavaScript, or from his numerous talks on iframes, or you might know that he once led front-end engineering at Disqus – where Sentry began taking shape, and where we all once worked side-by-side.

Ben will be using his expertise to drive JavaScript development at Sentry. Everything from improving the user experience in Sentry itself, to making our reporting client, raven-js, really shine. From our past experience working together, we know he’ll do a killer job – and we can’t wait to see the results.

Help us welcome Ben by giving him a shout on Twitter, or following him on GitHub.

