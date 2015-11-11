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Welcome Eric Feng
Product Updates

Welcome Eric Feng

We're excited to announce that Eric Feng is officially joining the engineering team, where he’ll be focusing on growth and customer happiness. Eric joins us…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Sentry for HipChat Connect
Product Updates

Sentry for HipChat Connect

Sentry is more useful when notifications arrive exactly where you want them. That's why we've always put emphasis on supporting a wide range of notification…

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 2 min read

Debuggable JavaScript in Production with Source Maps
Product Updates

Debuggable JavaScript in Production with Source Maps

Today, the code you use to write your application isn’t the same code used to deploy it. Learn more here about using source maps to debug in production.

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 6 min read

Sentry emails get a facelift
Product Updates

Sentry emails get a facelift

Last week we pushed an update to our notification emails. In addition to overhauling the visual design and addressing various legibility issues, we've…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 1 min read

Rethinking Roles
Product Updates

Rethinking Roles

Sentry has a long history of building features to add support to complex organizational security. It's the reason we support things like multiple and revokable…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 3 min read

Sentry 8 is here
Product Updates

Sentry 8 is here

After nearly 2 months of beta testing, bug fixing, and implementing feedback-driven improvements, we're excited to announce that we have finally pushed the…

Sentry

Sentry - · 3 min read

Single Sign-On is now Open Source
Product Updates

Single Sign-On is now Open Source

Sentry has always been a company built on open source fundamentals. In our past jobs we constantly pushed organizations to allow us to open source our work. At…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 2 min read

Austin Drinkup
Product Updates

Austin Drinkup

DjangoCon is in Austin this week and myself, Ted, and Armin will be kicking off Sentry's first community drinkup. Whether you're here for the conference or…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Welcome Matt Robenolt
Product Updates

Welcome Matt Robenolt

We're excited to announce that Matt Robenolt is officially joining the engineering team at Sentry. Matt is a long time member of the Sentry project and avid…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Welcome Ted Kaemming
Product Updates

Welcome Ted Kaemming

We're excited to announce that Ted Kaemming is joining the engineering team at Sentry. Previously, Ted worked on infrastructure projects at Disqus, including…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Sentry 8 starts rolling out this week
Product Updates

Sentry 8 starts rolling out this week

Earlier this month we announced a brand new version of Sentry, “version 8". Besides a brand new look and feel, Sentry 8 introduces some powerful new error…

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 1 min read

rb: A Redis parallelization toolkit for Python
Product Updates

rb: A Redis parallelization toolkit for Python

We love Redis at Sentry. Since the early days it has driven many parts of our system, allowing users to improve error monitoring with rate limiting and…

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 5 min read

Take Part in the Sentry 8 Beta
Product Updates

Take Part in the Sentry 8 Beta

Nearly 18 months ago we began exploring a brand new look for Sentry. Around the same time we also decided to modernize Sentry’s frontend. After many iterations…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 3 min read

Rethinking Sentry's Documentation
Product Updates

Rethinking Sentry's Documentation

If you have searched for the Sentry or integration docs lately you might have noticed that some things have changed. There are now consolidated docs for Sentry…

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 5 min read

Welcome Ben Vinegar
Product Updates

Welcome Ben Vinegar

We're excited to announce that Ben Vinegar is joining the engineering team at Sentry. You may know Ben as the co-author of Third-party JavaScript, or from his…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 1 min read

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