Product Updates

Welcome Eric Feng
We're excited to announce that Eric Feng is officially joining the engineering team, where he’ll be focusing on growth and customer happiness. Eric joins us…
We're excited to announce that Eric Feng is officially joining the engineering team, where he’ll be focusing on growth and customer happiness. Eric joins us…
Sentry is more useful when notifications arrive exactly where you want them. That's why we've always put emphasis on supporting a wide range of notification…
Today, the code you use to write your application isn’t the same code used to deploy it. Learn more here about using source maps to debug in production.
Last week we pushed an update to our notification emails. In addition to overhauling the visual design and addressing various legibility issues, we've…
Sentry has a long history of building features to add support to complex organizational security. It's the reason we support things like multiple and revokable…
After nearly 2 months of beta testing, bug fixing, and implementing feedback-driven improvements, we're excited to announce that we have finally pushed the…
Sentry has always been a company built on open source fundamentals. In our past jobs we constantly pushed organizations to allow us to open source our work. At…
DjangoCon is in Austin this week and myself, Ted, and Armin will be kicking off Sentry's first community drinkup. Whether you're here for the conference or…
We're excited to announce that Matt Robenolt is officially joining the engineering team at Sentry. Matt is a long time member of the Sentry project and avid…
We're excited to announce that Ted Kaemming is joining the engineering team at Sentry. Previously, Ted worked on infrastructure projects at Disqus, including…
Earlier this month we announced a brand new version of Sentry, “version 8". Besides a brand new look and feel, Sentry 8 introduces some powerful new error…
We love Redis at Sentry. Since the early days it has driven many parts of our system, allowing users to improve error monitoring with rate limiting and…
Nearly 18 months ago we began exploring a brand new look for Sentry. Around the same time we also decided to modernize Sentry’s frontend. After many iterations…
If you have searched for the Sentry or integration docs lately you might have noticed that some things have changed. There are now consolidated docs for Sentry…
We're excited to announce that Ben Vinegar is joining the engineering team at Sentry. You may know Ben as the co-author of Third-party JavaScript, or from his…