Free for Academia

July 6, 2015

For a long time we’ve had an unwritten policy to support students and education. Over the years that has included various organizations, such as Scratch and The Harvard Crimson. In addition we’ve seen hundreds of students use us on their personal projects.

Today we’re happy to formalize our policy on Sentry for Academia.

If you’re a student, teacher, or work in research at a university, Sentry is free. Drop us an email at education@sentry.io (from your .edu address) with details and we’ll be happy to get you setup.