Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on HackerNews

Sentry 8 starts rolling out this week

Earlier this month we announced a brand new version of Sentry, “version 8”.

Besides a brand new look and feel, Sentry 8 introduces some powerful new error monitoring, including:

  • Release tracking
  • User assignment
  • Event merging
  • And much more …

Not only have we been dogfooding Sentry 8 for the past few months, but so have 20% of Sentry users, who’ve given us a steady supply of bug reports, feedback, and thumbs ups. We’ve been iterating rapidly over the past few weeks to get Sentry 8 ready for a wider release, and after hundreds of bug fixes and improvements, we feel that day has come.

Starting today, we are going to begin opting-in groups of Sentry organizations into Sentry 8.

We realize that there may still be edge cases we haven’t caught, so if you come across a critical issue that is interrupting your workflow, we’ve got good news – you will be able to temporarily opt-out of the new version. Our goal is to have everybody on Sentry 8 by the start of September.

That’s it! Keep an eye out for opt-in emails, and as always, feedback is greatly appreciated. Please don’t hesitate to contact us.

Your code is broken. Let's Fix it.
Get Started

More from the Sentry blog

ChangelogCodecovDashboardsDiscoverDogfooding ChroniclesEcosystemError MonitoringEventsGuest PostsMobileMoonlightingOpen SourcePerformance MonitoringRelease HealthSDK UpdatesSentry
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.