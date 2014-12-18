Announcing the Sentry API

December 18, 2014

Today we’re excited to introduce the Sentry API, which will help ops teams and developers integrate Sentry deeper into their exception handling workflows.

Although the API is in its early stages, it’s expanding rapidly. Here are a few things you can do right off the bat:

Retrieve/update an individual event

Retrieve/update/delete a group of events

List all events in a group

List all groups in a project

Bulk mutate a list of groups

For example, here’s how you might resolve everything after a deploy:

PUT /api/0/projects/{project_id}/groups/ { "status": "resolved" }

For more examples, view the full API documentation.

The Sentry API is the starting point for many things to come. We’re excited to see what you do with it. Whether you want to debug JavaScript, do Python error tracking, or handle an obscure PHP exception, we’ll be working hard to provide the best possible experience for you and your team with Sentry!