Announcing the Sentry API
Today we’re excited to introduce the Sentry API, which will help ops teams and developers integrate Sentry deeper into their exception handling workflows.
Although the API is in its early stages, it’s expanding rapidly. Here are a few things you can do right off the bat:
- Retrieve/update an individual event
- Retrieve/update/delete a group of events
- List all events in a group
- List all groups in a project
- Bulk mutate a list of groups
For example, here’s how you might resolve everything after a deploy:
PUT /api/0/projects/{project_id}/groups/ { "status": "resolved" }
For more examples, view the full API documentation.
The Sentry API is the starting point for many things to come. We’re excited to see what you do with it. Whether you want to debug JavaScript, do Python error tracking, or handle an obscure PHP exception, we’ll be working hard to provide the best possible experience for you and your team with Sentry!