Product Updates

How to write bulletproof function wrappers in JavaScript
In our client JavaScript SDK – Raven.js – we make use of a lot of function wrapping. We even provide a utility API method, , that automatically wraps a…
In our client JavaScript SDK – Raven.js – we make use of a lot of function wrapping. We even provide a utility API method, , that automatically wraps a…
Getting started with Java exception handling can be an intimidating prospect. Learn more here about how to capture Java exceptions with Sentry.
If you've been staring at your stream this week you probably noticed something a little different. Our predefined filters have been replaced with a new…
At Sentry we aim to make crash reporting pleasant. For us, that means you don’t need to dig into sparse logs to determine what’s going on. The entire the…
We're thrilled to have Theresa Vermeersch joining our team! Theresa is a coffee connoisseur, book nerd, and art and design enthusiast. Outside of the office,…
To celebrate the release of Sentry 8 we're hosting a Happy Hour in San Francisco. Join us for some casual conversation and let us buy you a drink. Come ready…
Three months ago we pushed out an early version of Sentry 8 to our hosted customers. Since then we've been improving monitoring workflows, squashing bugs, and…
It's always nice if a project outgrows your initial vision in a way. This happened for the first time in Sentry a long time ago when translations kept rolling…
onerror is a special browser event that fires when JavaScript errors are found. Learn more here about how to capture JavaScript errors with window.onerror.
We’ve just released version 2.0.0 of our client JavaScript integration library, Raven.js. This version introduces some important major changes from 1.3.0.…
UPDATE: This feature has since been removed from Sentry. This post exists for historical purposes. We've received a lot of requests for per-project quotas.…
Several weeks ago we announced a preview release of notification digests, an error monitoring feature that we have been working on that focuses on reducing…
Since its inception Sentry has allowed you to resolve errors -- that is, tell the system that the issue is fixed. This made sense if you resolved in Sentry…
We pushed out a minor, but long overdue error monitoring feature today: Snoozing. If you've used the muting functionality in Sentry you'll already feel at home…
One of the more frequent pieces of feedback that we hear from users of Sentry is that they'd like to reduce the number of notifications that they receive…