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How to write bulletproof function wrappers in JavaScript
Product Updates

How to write bulletproof function wrappers in JavaScript

In our client JavaScript SDK – Raven.js – we make use of a lot of function wrapping. We even provide a utility API method, , that automatically wraps a…

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 6 min read

Capturing Java Exceptions with Sentry
Product Updates

Capturing Java Exceptions with Sentry

Getting started with Java exception handling can be an intimidating prospect. Learn more here about how to capture Java exceptions with Sentry.

Ted Kaemming

Ted Kaemming - · 4 min read

Introducing Saved Searches
Product Updates

Introducing Saved Searches

If you've been staring at your stream this week you probably noticed something a little different. Our predefined filters have been replaced with a new…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 2 min read

Monitoring the Monitor
Product Updates

Monitoring the Monitor

At Sentry we aim to make crash reporting pleasant. For us, that means you don’t need to dig into sparse logs to determine what’s going on. The entire the…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 6 min read

Welcome Theresa Vermeersch
Product Updates

Welcome Theresa Vermeersch

We're thrilled to have Theresa Vermeersch joining our team! Theresa is a coffee connoisseur, book nerd, and art and design enthusiast. Outside of the office,…

Chris Jennings

Chris Jennings - · 1 min read

Happy Hour in San Francisco
Product Updates

Happy Hour in San Francisco

To celebrate the release of Sentry 8 we're hosting a Happy Hour in San Francisco. Join us for some casual conversation and let us buy you a drink. Come ready…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Sentry 8 On-Premise
Product Updates

Sentry 8 On-Premise

Three months ago we pushed out an early version of Sentry 8 to our hosted customers. Since then we've been improving monitoring workflows, squashing bugs, and…

Sentry

Sentry - · 3 min read

Internationalization and React
Product Updates

Internationalization and React

It's always nice if a project outgrows your initial vision in a way. This happened for the first time in Sentry a long time ago when translations kept rolling…

Armin Ronacher

Armin Ronacher - · 7 min read

Capture and report JavaScript errors with window.onerror
Product Updates

Capture and report JavaScript errors with window.onerror

onerror is a special browser event that fires when JavaScript errors are found. Learn more here about how to capture JavaScript errors with window.onerror.

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 3 min read

Sentry JavaScript SDK 2.0.0 is available now
Product Updates

Sentry JavaScript SDK 2.0.0 is available now

We’ve just released version 2.0.0 of our client JavaScript integration library, Raven.js. This version introduces some important major changes from 1.3.0.…

Ben Vinegar

Ben Vinegar - · 2 min read

Per-Project Rate Limits
Product Updates

Per-Project Rate Limits

UPDATE: This feature has since been removed from Sentry. This post exists for historical purposes. We've received a lot of requests for per-project quotas.…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Notification Digests For All
Product Updates

Notification Digests For All

Several weeks ago we announced a preview release of notification digests, an error monitoring feature that we have been working on that focuses on reducing…

Ted Kaemming

Ted Kaemming - · 2 min read

Marking Issues as Fixed in Sentry
Product Updates

Marking Issues as Fixed in Sentry

Since its inception Sentry has allowed you to resolve errors -- that is, tell the system that the issue is fixed. This made sense if you resolved in Sentry…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Snoozing Issues in Sentry
Product Updates

Snoozing Issues in Sentry

We pushed out a minor, but long overdue error monitoring feature today: Snoozing. If you've used the muting functionality in Sentry you'll already feel at home…

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 1 min read

Notification Digests Preview
Product Updates

Notification Digests Preview

One of the more frequent pieces of feedback that we hear from users of Sentry is that they'd like to reduce the number of notifications that they receive…

Ted Kaemming

Ted Kaemming - · 1 min read

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