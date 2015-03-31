Welcome Armin Ronacher

March 31, 2015

We’ve been building Sentry the product for a while now, but we’ve only recently begun building Sentry the business. With the overwhelming adoption of both our open source and paid products, it’s become clear that we no longer have a little side project — It’s time to up our game.

Enter Armin Ronacher. Many of you may know Armin through his wildly popular Flask and Jinja projects as well as his presence in the Python community. Armin is a long-time colleague and friend. When he and I would talk about the future, it was clear that given the opportunity we could build something special together.

That’s why it’s my pleasure to officially welcome Armin to Sentry. Armin is a machine and brings a breadth of experience to the team, especially in areas where we want to grow. This is the beginning of something great and I hope you’re as excited as we are.