Single Sign-On via Google and New Pricing

May 1, 2015

Today we’re launching integration with Google Apps. The biggest change is that all of our company-focused tiers now include Single Sign-On for Google Apps. This means that our Small, Medium, Large, and Enterprise plans all give you full access to Google SSO. If you’re not using Google and you’re on a paid plan, please let us know, as we have upcoming integrations for other providers and we’re happy to put you on the early preview list when they’re ready.

Whether you want to debug React, do Rails error tracking, or handle an obscure Django exception, we’ll be working hard to provide the best possible experience for you and your team with Sentry!