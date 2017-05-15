Automatically Get Commits With Heroku Releases

May 15, 2017

Tracking Heroku releases with Sentry just got a whole lot better.

With the deploy hook configured, you can track releases of your Heroku app in Sentry and see new errors as they arise. Now, with our expanded Releases feature, Sentry can automatically retrieve the relevant commit data associated with your release each time you deploy a new version. When you enable this feature, you also gain access to deploy emails so that relevant team members can be alerted immediately when their code has gone out.

Having access to this commit data for a release can be extremely helpful in debugging new errors, as it adds the ability to see which files have changed most recently, and which members of an organization have been involved in pushing code since the last release.

If you’re using Heroku to deploy your app and want to take advantage of release tracking with Sentry, just follow these steps:

Connect your repository to your Sentry organization so that we can automatically retrieve your commit data.