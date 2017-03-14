March 14, 2017

We have released a dedicated React Native SDK with some awesome features. If you are using raven-js for React error monitoring, we recommend that you switch over to our brand new react-native-sentry SDK.

With this new SDK, Sentry is now able to provide mixed stacktraces. This means that if a JavaScript call causes a crash in native code, you will see the last call from JavaScript before the crash. This also means that with the new SDK, native crashes are properly handled on iOS.