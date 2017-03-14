React Native
We have released a dedicated React Native SDK with some awesome features. If you are using raven-js for React error monitoring, we recommend that you switch over to our brand new react-native-sentry SDK.
With this new SDK, Sentry is now able to provide mixed stacktraces. This means that if a JavaScript call causes a crash in native code, you will see the last call from JavaScript before the crash. This also means that with the new SDK, native crashes are properly handled on iOS.
Of course, if a JavaScript error occurs, we also provide you with a useful stacktrace.
Since we use our powerful, native Swift SDK in the background, you will also get much more information about the device and operating system.
When you also have an Android app, it will gracefully fall back to use raven-js since we currently only fully support iOS.
To start using the new SDK, see the
react-native-sentry documentation.