PyCon After-Party: Eat! Drink! Mingle and Be Merry!

May 16, 2017

When

We are hosting an after party at PyCon together with Linode.

After a day of talking Python error monitoring, come hang out and join us for some food, drinks, games and fun with the community. This event will be one for the books, we look forward to seeing you all there!

Friday, May 19th at 6:40 PM—8:40 PM

Where

Spirit of 77, 500 NE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Portland, OR 97232

Please bring your badge and expect to comply with the PyCon Code of Conduct.