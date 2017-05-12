Sentry Turns 9!

May 12, 2017

Today marks nine years since the very first commit to Sentry — or as it used to be called, django-db-log.

Sentry was born to solve a very simple problem: debug Django projects, which normally sends an email for every error. We needed to log exceptions to the database and expose aggregate views. Ultimately, this was essential for any high traffic application due to various failure scenarios overwhelming your inbox. While you could achieve the similar results with logs, this also helped us prioritize which issues were the most important, often by how frequently they were occurring. Additionally it gave us immediate access to that data via a web UI.

Over time we expanded the scope of Sentry. It started as simple aggregation in Django, then expanded into collecting things like stack locals and richer context. Due to community demand we eventually brought it into the larger ecosystem for Python error monitoring, removing the Django requirement. As the months and years went by, many of the core contributors grew into other roles at new companies, and often those companies weren’t using Python at all. This was the trigger that really led us to our initial cross-platform functionality, and started with support for Ruby error monitoring (via Chef) and JavaScript error monitoring (via Mozilla).