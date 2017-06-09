Sentry Ramps Up Our Commitment to Employee Giving

June 9, 2017

Sentry cares about the things that our employees care about. Philanthropy is important to the people at Sentry. In that vein, all employees have access to the Bright Funds platform in bringing employee giving and employer matching donations to our company. This is a natural evolution of Sentry’s core values — working hard on a great product while giving back to our community and the wider world.

In bringing Bright Funds to Sentry, our employees can choose from a wide range of organizations to donate to. Perhaps they have a cause that is close to their heart, or particular organizations they’d like to be contributing to on a regular cadence. With Bright Funds, it’s easy for Sentry employees to set up recurring or one-time donations, hear the stories of how their money is having impact and follow along on the journey of their valued causes and organizations.

Our employees value giving back to the world, and Bright Funds empowers and encourages employees to make a positive impact.

