March 2, 2017

Introducing Reprocessing for iOS

In order to provide useful and human-readable stacktraces for iOS crash reporting, developers have to share their app debug symbols with Sentry. If a crash comes in, Sentry uses these debug symbols to map memory address to the according function name and line number.

For example: the unreadable 0x205d2d000 becomes ViewController.onClickFatalError(AnyObject) -> () (ViewController.swift:113)

Now the user knows exactly where the app crashed and can fix the bug. But for this to work inside Sentry, there was a catch: you had to provide these symbols before the crash occurs. And not all iOS developers have access to symbols before they go up on the App store.

Today we are proud to announce our new reprocessing feature. With this update, events from iOS error monitoring that cannot be processed due to missing debug symbols will be held from the event stream and reprocessed once the symbols have been uploaded.

Why reprocessing matters

This has two major advantages for iOS developers. The first is that this keeps noise down due to bad grouping caused by lack of information. In the past, if events were submitted before debug symbols were uploaded, you could easily end up with lots of incorrectly grouped errors that were just duplicates from older issues.

The second benefit is that since we put those issues on hold temporarily, we will not send out any email notifications from those until the debug symbols are up.

While in a perfect world you would never see an event before the debug symbols are ingested, we know that this is hard to do in practice. In particular, if you have bitcode-enabled builds, it can take a long time for processing to finish on the iTunes Connect side. This means that there is a good chance that someone may start (ab)using your app before you’ve had time to upload symbols.

Enabling reprocessing

Reprocessing is disabled by default and can be turned on in the project settings. Additionally, if you have an issue that lacks debug symbols, we’ll point you to the reprocessing settings page.