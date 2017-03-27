6 Tips for Reducing JavaScript Error Noise | Sentry

March 27, 2017

If you’re using Sentry for JavaScript error tracking, you might be suffering from a common affliction: noisy, low-value errors that make it harder for you and your team to identify high-priority issues.

This happens because browser JavaScript is perhaps the single most complex environment from which to capture errors – because it’s not just one environment! There are multiple major browsers, JavaScript engines, operating systems, and browser extension ecosystems, all of which come together to make capturing good errors difficult.

An application monitoring tool like Sentry does a decent job out of the box cutting through all this noise, but for the best results, it needs your help. Below are a few additional steps you can take to configure Sentry to greatly reduce the amount of noisy errors you receive.

Tip 1: Whitelist your URLs

Sentry’s browser JavaScript SDK (Raven.js), by default, will pick up any uncaught error triggered from your web app. That includes code running on your page that isn’t necessarily authored or controlled by you. For example, errors triggered from browser extensions, malware, or 3rd-party applications like chat widgets, analytics, and ad code.

To ignore such problematic errors, you can configure Raven.js to whitelist errors originating solely from your own code:

Raven . config ( 'your-dsn' , { whitelistUrls : [ 'www.example.com/static/js' , 'ajax.googleapis.com' ] } ) . install ( ) ;

This example configuration ensures that only errors that originate from scripts served from www.example.com/static/js and ajax.googleapis.com are reported to the Sentry server. This small configuration change is the easiest, most impactful change you can make to reduce errors.

Tip 2: Use inbound data filters

Inbound data filters are a Sentry feature designed to discard known low-value errors from your projects. They are easily toggled inside your Sentry project settings, and any errors they discard as a result do not count towards your account quota.

There are 3 filters that are particularly valuable for JavaScript developers:

Legacy browsers – old browsers like IE9 produce low-fidelity error reports that aren’t always actionable

– old browsers like IE9 produce low-fidelity error reports that aren’t always actionable 3rd-party extensions – automatically drop errors from known browser extensions, malware, and ad scripts

– automatically drop errors from known browser extensions, malware, and ad scripts Web crawlers – drop errors triggered from known web crawlers like Google Bot

Inbound filters are not as powerful as configuring Raven.js to whitelist error URLs, but they’re nice because they can be enabled with a single click from inside your project settings.

Note that inbound data filters are open source and contributed to by the community. If you are encountering an error that you feel should be discarded globally by these filters, consider opening an issue/pull request.

Tip 3: Use the latest version of Raven.js

Sentry’s browser JavaScript SDK is under active development, and changes are frequently made to both improve the quality of error reports and reduce the quantity of low-value errors.

For example, Raven.js 3.12.0 now suppresses back-to-back duplicate errors by default. This is a life-saver if you are suffering from errors that trigger from asynchronous loops (e.g. from setTimeout or XMLHttpRequest callbacks). In long lived applications, errors like these can result in thousands of events for a single user!

To get the best experience, keep your copy of Raven.js up to date. Sentry will tell you when there’s a new version available, but it’s also worth checking the changelog periodically to see what’s new.

Tip 4: Use source maps

Source maps don’t just make debugging your production stack traces easier, they make it easier for Sentry to group errors into individual issues. This means that events bucket into a smaller, more manageable set of issues, which means less noise in your issue stream and less 2AM emails about broken code.

Making source maps a part of your build and deploy process isn’t as easy as toggling a button, but our in-depth source map documentation has everything you need to get started. Besides helping to reduce noise, source maps may be the single most profound improvement you can make to your monitoring and debugging workflow.

Tip 5: Ignore troublesome errors

Some errors you’re just never going to fix. When that happens, it might be time to declare bankruptcy and ignore them entirely.

You can either ignore the error via the Sentry UI, or configure Raven.js to prevent them client-side using the ignoreErrors option. Doing so from Raven.js is ideal because errors discarded at the client-level do not reach Sentry’s servers and do not count against your event quota.

Here’s what it looks like:

Raven . config ( 'your-dsn' , { ignoreErrors : [ 'Can\'t execute code from freed script' , / SecurityError\: DOM Exception 18$ / ] } ) . install ( ) ;

Be careful though: once you make this change, you’ll never see these errors again. And error strings that were previously just nuisances could become bigger problems down the line that you’ll never be informed of. Choose your ignoreErrors array wisely!

Note that browsers can produce different error messages for the same fundamental error. For a single ReferenceError , you may need to input multiple strings/regexes to cover all possible browsers.

Tip 6: Upload your source files (and source maps)

When Sentry encounters an error triggered from a JavaScript file, it attempts to download that source file from your app servers in order to correlate line and column information with actual source content. This source content is the basis of Sentry’s error grouping algorithm.

If your source files are only accessible over the web, there’s a lot of bad things that can happen. For example, you might have a build process that removes old JavaScript files from servers as you deploy new ones. If your users trigger errors from older cached scripts, when Sentry goes to download them, they will no longer be available. Not having access to that content can mess up the grouping algorithm, which means separate issues will be created for errors that would normally be bucketed under an existing issue.

To avoid these and other interruption scenarios (e.g. network availability), we strongly recommend you upload your production JavaScript files and source maps as release artifacts. This means that Sentry will always have direct access to these files, ensuring maximum grouping effectiveness.

Uploading source files is done using the Sentry API, and is pretty simple:

$ curl https://sentry.io/api/0/projects/:organization_slug/:project_slug/releases/:release/files/ \ -X POST \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer YOUR_TOKEN_HERE' \ -F file = @app.js.map \ -F name = "http://example.com/app.js.map"

To learn more about artifacts and releases, please see our documentation.

Reduce JavaScript Error Noise with Sentry

We just discussed 6 ways you can reduce noise from browser JavaScript error tracking – some easy, some more involved. As always, get in touch if you want additional assistance with reducing JavaScript noise.