@ Your Teammates With Mentions

Collaboration is a major 🗝️ for success. You can now mention other members in issues, making teamwork even easier. Use @ to tag team members - they’ll receive an email and be subscribed to that issue.

Any mentioned user will be able to see why they are getting notifications in the body of the emails they receive:

In your issue dashboard you can do a quick search for subscribed:me to see which issues you are subscribed to, any with a little green comment icon Mentions Green Comment will be issues you are mentioned in.

You can manually unsubscribe from any issue by selecting Unsubscribe Me. (a.k.a Don’t @ me)

So, if you want to debug React, do Django error tracking, or handle an obscure Rails exception, you can now collaborate with your entire team using Sentry.

