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The Monitor — Valentino Volonghi, CTO of AdRoll
Product Updates

The Monitor — Valentino Volonghi, CTO of AdRoll

In this fourth edition of The Monitor, Vincent Volonghi discusses AdRoll's approach to minimizing errors while handling 70 billion requests per day

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 3 min read

Looking Back on 2017
Product Updates

Looking Back on 2017

2015 was a big year for us. 2016 was even bigger. You know what that means: 2017 was the biggest yet.

David Cramer

David Cramer - · 3 min read

Welcome Lyn Nagara
Product Updates

Welcome Lyn Nagara

Lyn Nagara joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

How to Review Code You Don't Understand
Product Updates

How to Review Code You Don't Understand

Code reviews are key to bringing multiple minds together to build great software. Learn how one of our developers tackles reviewing code he doesn't fully understand.

Max Bittker

Max Bittker - · 5 min read

A Change to Our Default Subject Lines
Product Updates

A Change to Our Default Subject Lines

We've made a slight change to how our default notification email subject lines are generated, and we explain how this could impact your inbox filtering.

Meredith Heller

Meredith Heller - · 3 min read

Aggregate Errors with Custom Fingerprints
Product Updates

Aggregate Errors with Custom Fingerprints

Learn how to set up custom fingerprinting to determine how your errors are grouped and how they should be resolved.

Vu Ngo

Vu Ngo - · 2 min read

Introducing Sentry Cordova
Product Updates

Introducing Sentry Cordova

We've released a new SDK for the popular web app framework Cordova.

Daniel Griesser

Daniel Griesser - · 2 min read

Welcome Sara Gilford
Product Updates

Welcome Sara Gilford

Sara Gilford joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Announcing Sentry Scouts Meet-ups
Product Updates

Announcing Sentry Scouts Meet-ups

We're thrilled to be kicking off the new year with the first of 12 monthly Sentry Scouts events!

Chloe Condon

Chloe Condon - · 2 min read

Using XDate & Moment.js to Solve Daylight Savings Time (DST) Bugs with Adam Shaw of FullCalendar
Product Updates

Using XDate & Moment.js to Solve Daylight Savings Time (DST) Bugs with Adam Shaw of FullCalendar

In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 6 min read

Welcome Kyle Pokorny
Product Updates

Welcome Kyle Pokorny

Kyle Pokorny joins the Sentry team

Sentry

Sentry - · 1 min read

Delete and Discard Issues You Don't Want to See
Product Updates

Delete and Discard Issues You Don't Want to See

Delete & Discard is a new feature that provides a simple way to get rid of issues you don’t want to see in your stream anymore.

Jess MacQueen

Jess MacQueen - · 2 min read

Sentry-Cocoa macOS Security Update and Sentry-Swift Security Notice
Product Updates

Sentry-Cocoa macOS Security Update and Sentry-Swift Security Notice

We released sentry-cocoa 3.10.0, which resolves a security incident that may have affected users on macOS apps without a sandbox.

Armin RonacherDaniel Griesser

Armin Ronacher, Daniel Griesser - · 2 min read

Strut Your Stuff with Strut
Product Updates

Strut Your Stuff with Strut

Who doesn’t want a theme song that plays whenever they arrive at work? Literally everyone wants this. That's why Strut brings entrance music to all.

Richard Huffaker

Richard Huffaker - · 3 min read

Introducing SAML-Based SSO Authentication: More Security, Easier Login
Product Updates

Introducing SAML-Based SSO Authentication: More Security, Easier Login

SAML 2.0 identity provisioning and access management with OneLogin, Auth0, and Okta is now available for our Enterprise plan.

Ryan Goldman

Ryan Goldman - · 5 min read

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