Product Updates

The Monitor — Valentino Volonghi, CTO of AdRoll
In this fourth edition of The Monitor, Vincent Volonghi discusses AdRoll's approach to minimizing errors while handling 70 billion requests per day
In this fourth edition of The Monitor, Vincent Volonghi discusses AdRoll's approach to minimizing errors while handling 70 billion requests per day
2015 was a big year for us. 2016 was even bigger. You know what that means: 2017 was the biggest yet.
Lyn Nagara joins the Sentry team
Code reviews are key to bringing multiple minds together to build great software. Learn how one of our developers tackles reviewing code he doesn't fully understand.
We've made a slight change to how our default notification email subject lines are generated, and we explain how this could impact your inbox filtering.
Learn how to set up custom fingerprinting to determine how your errors are grouped and how they should be resolved.
We've released a new SDK for the popular web app framework Cordova.
Sara Gilford joins the Sentry team
We're thrilled to be kicking off the new year with the first of 12 monthly Sentry Scouts events!
In A Comedy of Errors, we talk to engineers about the weirdest, worst, and most interesting issues they’ve encountered (and resolved) over the years.
Kyle Pokorny joins the Sentry team
Delete & Discard is a new feature that provides a simple way to get rid of issues you don’t want to see in your stream anymore.
We released sentry-cocoa 3.10.0, which resolves a security incident that may have affected users on macOS apps without a sandbox.
Who doesn’t want a theme song that plays whenever they arrive at work? Literally everyone wants this. That's why Strut brings entrance music to all.
SAML 2.0 identity provisioning and access management with OneLogin, Auth0, and Okta is now available for our Enterprise plan.