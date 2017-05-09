May 9, 2017

Keep an Eye on New Code With Deploys

No matter what review process you have, going live is the ultimate test for new code. With Sentry’s new Release features, you’ll have the tools you need to confidently guide deploys across the finish line. When Sentry is aware of the timing and scope of your deploys, it will send a rich deploy email to the involved parties detailing how many files have changed and what commits are being released.

Deploy tracking isn’t just for production - the extra context will allow you to track what commits go to what environment at what time, giving you the complete picture of a changeset’s lifecycle. The email also links you to the release summary for each project affected, which will give you a breakdown of new issues and resolved issues for your release — everything you need to be confident your code is running smoothly, or to be ready to triage unforeseen problems.