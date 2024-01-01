Blog
ArchiveTwitterFeed

Sentry

Welcome Hanna Choi

Sentry
Hanna Choi joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Jordan Leopold

Sentry
Jordan Leopold joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Elaine Yeung

Sentry
Elaine Yeung joins the Sentry team as our second intern
Read on

Welcome Aaron Osmonson

Sentry
Aaron Osmonson joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Adi Somani

Sentry
Adi Somani joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Don Dianda

Sentry
Don Dianda joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Alex Hofsteede

Sentry
Alex Hofsteede joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Chris Clark

Sentry
Chris Clark joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Evan Purkhiser

Sentry
Evan Purkhiser joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Billy Vong

Sentry
Billy Vong joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome James Andrews

Sentry
James Andrews joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Elizabeth Campbell

Sentry
Elizabeth Campbell joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Dena Metili Mwangi

Sentry
Dena Metili Mwangi joins the Sentry team
Read on

Welcome Erik Lee

Sentry
Erik Lee joins Sentry's business team
Read on

Welcome Daniel Griesser

Sentry
Daniel Griesser joins us in Vienna.
Read on

Sentry 8 On-Premise

Sentry
Three months ago we pushed out an early version of Sentry 8 to our hosted customers. Since then we’ve been improving monitoring workflows…
Read on

Sentry + Facepunch Studios

Sentry
Culturally, the common thread at Sentry is gaming. More often than not we’ll close out a day by hopping on voice chat and firing up a game…
Read on

Sentry at Disqus

Sentry
Since Sentry’s conception at Disqus in early 2010, its use inside has grown considerably. The entire Disqus engineering team (16 people and…
Read on
Go to Previous PageGo to Next Page
© 2024 • Sentry is a registered Trademark
of Functional Software, Inc.